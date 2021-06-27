Pulse V Tactix Match In Porirua Postponed After COVID Alert Extension

27 June, 2021

Tuesday’s rescheduled ANZ Premiership match between Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and The Good Oil Tactix in Porirua has been postponed.

Following the government’s announcement of an extension to the region’s COVID-19 Alert Level 2 status until 11:59pm Tuesday night, the decision has been made to reschedule the game again with further details to be confirmed as soon as possible.

Round 11’s other matches between the Robinhood Stars and Northern Mystics in Auckland today and Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and Splice Construction Magic in Invercargill on Monday, will go ahead as planned.

