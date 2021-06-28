Come Together -- Rolling Stones "Sticky Fingers"

Celebrating 50th anniversary of the Rolling Stones'

rock'n'roll milestone + Classic Stones set

September 2, Opera House, Wellington 8pm - Ticketmaster

September 3, Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch 8pm - Ticketmaster

September 4, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland 8pm - Ticketek

Featuring New Zealand's finest musicians including Jon Toogood, Lou’ana,

Sam Scott, Luke Buda, Dianne Swann, Brett Adams, Mike Hall, Karen Hu,

Matthias Jordan, Finn Scholes, Nick Atkinson ... more to be announced

Auckland & Wellington presales now

Christchurch 9am tomorrow

All remaining tickets on sale Thursday at 9am



50 years ago, the Rolling Stones recorded what is arguably their greatest ever album. It was 500 days in the making and the wait was worth it.

To many fans, Sticky Fingers is the ultimate Rolling Stones album. From the instant party-starting riff of Brown Sugar to the elegantly wasted Wild Horses; the brassy sleaze of Bitch to the strung-out country-blues of Dead Flowers, the lean and dirty classic from 1971 has been THE benchmark album for aspiring rock'n'roll bands for generations.

Recorded between the legendary Muscle Shoals Studios in Alabama and back in London in the aftermath of guitarist Brian Jones' untimely death, Sticky Fingers introduced new kid Mick Taylor and found Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the height of their songwriting powers. As the '60s dream imploded behind them, their raw, raunchy survivors' swagger would seal their legend and make them the biggest stadium rock band in the world.

Now, on the 50th anniversary of its historic launch to the top of the US and UK album charts, New Zealand's finest musicians Come Together to bring Sticky Fingers back where it belongs: live on stage in the hands of a world-class rock band, backed up by a second set of Rolling Stones classics and deep cuts to place this peerless masterpiece in its rightful context.

Join Jon Toogood (Shihad), Sam Scott, Luke Buda (Phoenix Foundation), Lou'ana, Diane Swann & more as they pay homage to one of the sacred texts of rock'n'roll, with a seven-piece brass-studded ensemble led by musical director Jol Mulholland.



Tickets from $89

