Urzila Carlson Returns With Brand New Show It’s Personal

AUCKLAND, NZ (June 30, 2021) – Award-winning and treasured Kiwi-South African comedian URZILA CARLSON has today announced a brand-new show, It’s Personal, hitting nine towns and cities around the country.

Fans across the country will have the opportunity to see Urzila at her best when she visits Hamilton, Auckland, Whangarei, Tauranga, Wellington, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Hawkes Bay and Christchurch in October.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale period starting 12pm, Friday July 2.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm, Monday July 5.

For complete details, visit: livenation.co.nz

Welcome to the days of mind your own business and don’t comment on others business. Not their gender, sexuality, body, hair, education or career. Also, welcome to the days of total oversharing on social media, but STILL, mind your own business. We want to talk about things and want everyone to know IT’S PERSONAL! This is a show about keeping your cards close to your chest but walking around naked. Can we have it all? Yes, but also bloody no but also it’s none of your business because IT’S PERSONAL.

It’s Personal arrives hot on the heels of Urzila’s NETFLIX hour-long comedy special Overqualified Loser, recorded in Melbourne in December 2019. Urzila also cleaned up the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2019, taking out the MICF People’s Choice Award for most tickets sold across the festival.

Carlson is a much-loved staple on TVNZ’s smash-hit panel show, Have You Been Paying Attention?, and is a regular on the Australian edition of the show. She was recently announced as a contestant on the second season of Taskmaster NZ, and appears as a regular panellist on 7 Days.

Urzila sells out her seasons in NZ and Australia, and the awards stack up year after year. Most recently, she was awarded the 2019 Rielly Comedy Award by the Variety Artists Club of NZ. Urzila has won the NZ Comedy Guild’s Best Female Comedian award six times, as well as the coveted People’s Choice Award at the NZ International Comedy Festival two years in a row. In 2018, she was a nominee for Australia’s Helpmann Award for Best Comedy Performer, and she took out the 2017 Sydney Comedy Festival’s Director’s Choice Award.

Buy soon, buy quick. The proof is in the pudding. Carlson is a guaranteed sell-out - catch her while you can.

“Effortlessly likeable... stream of belly-laughs.” - The Age

“Carlson is a gifted and accomplished comedian - an absolute must-see.” - Appetite for the Arts

“Belly laughs and guffaws aplenty.” - The Music

URZILA CARLSON

It’s Personal – New Zealand 2021

CLARENCE ST. THEATRE, HAMILTON SATURDAY, OCT 2

BRUCE MASON CENTRE, AUCKLAND SATURDAY, OCT 9

CAPITAINE BOUGAINVILLE THEATRE, WHANGAREI SUNDAY, OCT 10

ADDISON THEATRE, TAURANGA THURSDAY, OCT 14

OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON FRIDAY, OCT 15

TSB THEATRE, NEW PLYMOUTH SATURDAY, OCT 16

THE REGENT ON BROADWAY, PALMERSTON NORTH SUNDAY, OCT 17

HAWKES BAY ARTS FESTIVAL, HAWKES BAY FRIDAY, OCT 22

ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL, CHRISTCHURCH SUNDAY, OCT 24

TICKETS ON SALE 12PM, MONDAY JULY 5 For complete tour and ticket information, visit:

urzilacarlson.com & livenation.co.nz

