The White Tree Copens Circa Theatre July School Holidays

From the producers of Black Dog, Duck, Death and Tulip, Rainbows and Fishes and many more much-loved children’s theatre productions. New Zealand’s internationally acclaimed Little Dog Barking Theatre returns to Circa Theatre with its new work The White Tree.

The White Tree is the last complete work devised by Peter Wilson the founding Director of Little Dog Barking Theatre. Peter died in March this year but had always hoped that the talented director Jacqui Coates would join him one day in realising this show on stage.

It is with immense pride, therefore, that Little Dog Barking Theatre brings this work to life under the inspired direction of Jacqui Coates, and the talented team that has gathered together for this premiere season at Circa.

……The White Tree has been there as long as anyone can remember. It is a place where creatures make their homes, the birds in nests hidden amongst the leaves, or in the hollows where the roots dive deep into the earth. It is a place where children come to play and climb amidst its branches.

It is in this place that the White Tree remembers the story of the precious huia, the little yellow-eyed Hoiho and the lumbering great green Kakapo. It remembers times of flood and times of fire. It holds memories of sadness; it shares stories of hope.

But now the White Tree is in danger from the greatest threat of all. Who can help save the White Tree?

By Peter Wilson

Director Jacqueline Coats

Composer Liam Reid

Lighting and AV Design Jason Longstaff

Set and Costume Design Tolis Papazoglou

Puppet Creation Sue Hill

Performed by Kenny King, Laurel Mitchell, and Jeremy Hunt

Bookings: Circa Theatre, 1 Taranaki Street, Wellington

Circa.co.nz or Box Office Ph: 04 801 7992

10-25 July

Tues – Wed 10am & 11.30am

Thurs – Sat 10am, 11.30am & 6pm

Sun 4.30pm

Tickets (under 2’s free): All Tickets $15 - $50 Family Pass (4people)

