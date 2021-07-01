Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Matariki Ki Runga At SkyCity!

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:44 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

Celebrate Matariki, the Māori new year at SkyCity with kai, kōrero, and entertainment for the whole whānau.

To signify the start of the Matariki activations on 2 July, SkyCity Auckland will host a Rising Ceremony led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Later that evening the Sky Tower will light up the Tāmaki Makaurau skyline with a light display acknowledging the rising of the Matariki sky, by mirroring a sunrise.

From 3 - 9 July, the Sky Tower will move between blue and purple for Te Tirohanga, the viewing of the Matariki constellation, ending the ceremony by mimicking the sunset.

SkyCity is working in partnership with leading Maori education provider, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa (TWoA), to present an authentic Te Ao Māori experience celebrating Matariki.

Throughout July visitors can learn the story of Matariki by taking in an immersive display in the plaza, powered by the knowledge of leading Māori astrologist Dr Rangi Matamua.

Visitors will also be invited to turn their loved ones into ngā whetū (stars) in the night sky by placing a sticker in remembrance on the Pōhutukawa wall within the SkyCity Atrium.

The Sugar Club will pay special homage to Matariki with a chefs’ tasting menu inspired by ngā whetū heri kai mai (the food bringing stars in Matariki), championing home grown produce.

Te Roopū Māori o SkyCity member Karina Nathan says the focus of SkyCity’s celebrations are about acknowledging the core components of the traditional Matariki ceremony.

“It’s a great honour to partner with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, as their mātauranga Māori and the expertise of Dr Rangi Matamua has given strength to our journey providing opportunities for further partnerships with Te Ao Māori.”

The Māori New Year is a special time of year to be with family and friends, reflect on the past, remember those who are not with us and prepare for the year ahead.

For full Matariki activity, visit skycity.co.nz/Matariki

© Scoop Media

Find more from SKYCITY on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 