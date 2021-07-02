New Series: Kevin Can F**K Himself / Amazon Original Jolt Trailer Released

Annie Murphy Stars In The Ground-breaking New Series Kevin Can F**K Himself

Premiering On Amazon Prime Video in New Zealand on August 27 2021

The first two episodes of the dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself, starring Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), launched to critical and fan acclaim last week in the US. New Zealand fans will be excited to hear that all eight episodes of the series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on the 27th August (excluding the United States, Canada, Spain and Portugal).

Kevin Can F**K Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke even if it is directed at her, and she’s married to a guy who must have won a marriage lottery. We follow her as she finally wakes up to and revolts against the injustices in her life. Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask, who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?

The series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O’Neals) as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s tough, glass-half-empty neighbour who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison's husky and "lovable" man-child; Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Neil O’Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) as Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with a regressive sense of humor; and Raymond Lee (Here and Now) as Sam Park, a clean cut, former Worcesterite who has history with Allison. Kevin Can F**K Himself is created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train (Claws, A to Z). Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Amazon Studios will release JOLT on Prime Video July 23rd, 2021

Watch the Official Trailer:

Directed by Tanya Wexler

Written by Scott Wascha

Starring Kate Beckinsale, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley,

Ori Pfeffer, with Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci

Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.



91 Minutes | Rated R

