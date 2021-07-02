Already With Some Spotify Playlist Love, This Catchy Tune Will Get Your Singing 'Hoki Mai' In No Time!

Rei’s brand new bilingual waiata, Hoki Mai / Come Back is here and has some playlist love from Spotify’s The Local List Aotearoa and Apple Music’s New Music Daily

‘Hoki Mai’ is full of catchy hooks and high-end production, this anthemic tune will have you singing along in no time. Stream here!

Made with an interpolation of the classic Aotearoa song E Papa, ‘Hoki Mai’ is a festival-ready banger. Mixing Polynesian percussion with modern trap production and kapa haka vocals, Rei is again flexing his innovative ahuatanga (creativity).

‘I want this to be a song for all of Aotearoa, not just Māori. That’s why I mixed so many different elements in it, and used both English and Te Reo.’ - Rei

‘Hoki Mai / Come Back’ is the latest single from Rei’s upcoming 3rd studio album

Enjoy The Ride, due for release late 2021. He’s had a big start to 2021, touring the country playing at festivals such as AUM, Kotahi, Splore and Newtown Festival, as well as opening for Netsky at his sold out arena show.

Rei has played NZ’s top festivals, RnV, One Love, Splore, Soundsplash and Festival of Lights.

Has 6 million streams on Spotify

Rei’s 2020 Te Reo Album ‘Hoea’ won Best Urban Album at the Waiata Māori Music Awards.

In 2019 Rei's double Aotearoa Music Awards NZ nominated album ‘The Bridge’ was released and nominated for best RnB and best Māori album, gaining over 5 million Spotify streams, before a 9 date NZ tour. Many singles achieved support from major stations Mai, ZM, Flava, The Edge Sydney (AU) and other international stations. ‘Hoki Mai / Come Back’ was mixed and mastered by Kog Studio’s Chris Chetland (Credits for mastering: Dua Lipa, Benee, Snoop Dog and Bebe Rexha, and top NZ and Australia albums)

‘Hoki Mai’ is out now!

For more :: musicbyrei.com :: huia@kog.co.nz ::

