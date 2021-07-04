TEK Fight 4: Mohamed Galaoui Faces Matej Trcka For WKN Super Lightweight Title On July 10 In Meaux

The WKN super lightweight title will be contested in the main event of TEK Fight 4 taking place at Stade G. Tauziet in Meaux, France on Saturday, July 10. The scheduled for five rounds world championship bout features Tunisian-French Mohamed Galaoui up against Matej Trcka of Czech Republic.

Galaoui will enter the ring, riding the three-win streak. In his previous outing in February 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against Sadiq Afdali. Before that he knocked out Somyot Koonnam in the first-round and secured a unanimous decision against Andres Santos.

Earlier in his career Galaoui held titles in other organizations, and is now looking to claim a prestigious WKN gold.

Over the course of his career Trcka held European and national titles. He also came second at the 2018 IFMA Muay Thai World Championships. Taking on Galaoui he looks to secure his first world title and cement his name on the world's stage.

The rest of the TEK Fight 4 card will see a series of bouts with local and international competitors.

TEK Fight 4 in Meaux is held shoulder to shoulder with VBS 3 in Villejuif, making it two World Kickboxing Network championship events produced in one day in France on July 10.

WKN World super lightweight kickboxing title

Mohamed Galaoui (Tunisia / France) vs. Matej Trcka (Czech)

