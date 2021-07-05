Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Coast Audio Network And Go Media Take Music Countdown To A New Level.

Monday, 5 July 2021, 11:18 am
Press Release: NZME

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) Coast audio network has teamed up with New Zealand’s largest independent outdoor media provider Go Media to supercharge one of the most successful audio promotions - the best song of all-time countdown.

From today (Monday July 5) Coast is counting down the world’s top 500 “Feel Good” songs of all times voted by Coast listeners. As the results are broadcast, they’ll also be displayed simultaneously across Go Media’s network of 50 digital screens throughout New Zealand.

Coast Breakfast co-host Toni Street said: “Everyone loves a great countdown and Coast listeners have been voting in droves as they battle to get their favourite song to number one in the Coast Feel Good 500 Countdown. In 2019 it was ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, last year it was ‘Poi E’. It’s one entry per person - so every vote counts.”

Coast’s Feel Good 500 voters are also automatically entered for the chance to win up to $100,000.

Toni and her breakfast co-hosts Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace have already revealed their favourites for the 2021 countdown. Toni’s is Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” Jason’s is “Believe it or not (I’m walkin’ on air)” by Joey Scarbury, and Sam’s is “Electric Blue” by Icehouse.

“As they’re out and about in their cars, Coast listeners will get to see the results of the Feel Good 500 displayed on Go Media’s huge digital screens around New Zealand and hear the song simultaneously,” said Coast Content Director David Brice.

The digital display “simulcast” is made possible using an innovative marketing automation platform developed in New Zealand by AdTrek.

“We love working with companies like NZME and Go Media who see the value in producing dynamic creative to help keep audiences engaged,” said AdTrek General Manager, Steve Davies.

This new twist on Coast’s Feel Good 500 also offers a great new element for NZME’s commercial partners to activate.

“Together, NZME and Go Media can enable commercial partners to book integrated digital, radio, and print space co-ordinated with out of home campaigns right across New Zealand,” said NZME Chief Revenue Officer Paul Hancox.

Coast’s $100,000 Feel Good 500 Countdown with Go Media from Monday July 5th. Click here for Coast for frequencies or download the free iHeartRadio App.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZME on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 