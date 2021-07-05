Coast Audio Network And Go Media Take Music Countdown To A New Level.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) Coast audio network has teamed up with New Zealand’s largest independent outdoor media provider Go Media to supercharge one of the most successful audio promotions - the best song of all-time countdown.

From today (Monday July 5) Coast is counting down the world’s top 500 “Feel Good” songs of all times voted by Coast listeners. As the results are broadcast, they’ll also be displayed simultaneously across Go Media’s network of 50 digital screens throughout New Zealand.

Coast Breakfast co-host Toni Street said: “Everyone loves a great countdown and Coast listeners have been voting in droves as they battle to get their favourite song to number one in the Coast Feel Good 500 Countdown. In 2019 it was ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, last year it was ‘Poi E’. It’s one entry per person - so every vote counts.”

Coast’s Feel Good 500 voters are also automatically entered for the chance to win up to $100,000.

Toni and her breakfast co-hosts Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace have already revealed their favourites for the 2021 countdown. Toni’s is Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” Jason’s is “Believe it or not (I’m walkin’ on air)” by Joey Scarbury, and Sam’s is “Electric Blue” by Icehouse.

“As they’re out and about in their cars, Coast listeners will get to see the results of the Feel Good 500 displayed on Go Media’s huge digital screens around New Zealand and hear the song simultaneously,” said Coast Content Director David Brice.

The digital display “simulcast” is made possible using an innovative marketing automation platform developed in New Zealand by AdTrek.

“We love working with companies like NZME and Go Media who see the value in producing dynamic creative to help keep audiences engaged,” said AdTrek General Manager, Steve Davies.

This new twist on Coast’s Feel Good 500 also offers a great new element for NZME’s commercial partners to activate.

“Together, NZME and Go Media can enable commercial partners to book integrated digital, radio, and print space co-ordinated with out of home campaigns right across New Zealand,” said NZME Chief Revenue Officer Paul Hancox.

Coast’s $100,000 Feel Good 500 Countdown with Go Media from Monday July 5th. Click here for Coast for frequencies or download the free iHeartRadio App.

© Scoop Media

