Paakiwaha Promo Monday 5th July 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Health Minister Andrew Little kicks off the show with a kōrero on the establishment of the Māori Health Authority.

Claire Charters, co-author of the controversial He Puapua report, joins Dale to discuss it now the government has opened consultation with the public.

Māori Law Society co-chair Jamie-Lee Tuuta tunes in to discuss the organisation largest ever annual meeting over the weekend.

Dr Rawiri Jansen gives us his whakaaro on the rise of other ailments since last year.

Labour MP Kiritapu Allen tunes in with Dale just before her first day back in Parliament, after an intensive round of chemotherapy and radiation.

Victoria University lecturer Emalani Case gives her thoughts on the passing of Hawaiian academic and activist Haunani-Kay Trask.

And Rangi Mataamua fills us in on what he got up to over the Māori New Year weekend.

We end the show with Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

