Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel Defeated Splice Construction Magic 56-54 In Hamilton

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 5:29 am
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

5 July, 2021

The Ascot Park Hotel Steel held on in the final quarter to claim a 56-54 victory from a determined Splice Construction Magic in Hamilton.

In the Magic’s last game of the season at Claudelands Arena, the team wanted to score a win for coach Amigene Metcalfe’s final home match in Hamilton.

And although they pushed the third-placed Steel in every quarter, and hit a six-goal streak in the final spell, they couldn’t pull it off, and the Steel’s ability to close the deal under pressure ensured the three points they needed to stay in finals contention.

Before the Magic had time to settle in after the first whistle, the Steel stole a 3-0 lead, with Tiana Metuarau and Grace Namara building on their new combination in the shooting circle.

But the Magic rebounded through some excellent in-circle defence from Georgia Tong and Erena Mikaere, who were getting their hands to a wealth of ball. At the other end, Grace Kara was back from injury at wing attack for the Magic and struck up a nice connection with Caitlin Bassett under the post to take the lead for the first time at 7-6.

Both sides, though, were guilty of some sloppy passing and squandering possession, so no team established the upper hand.

A couple of deflections from Mikaere just before the end of the first quarter ensured the Magic had a 12-11 lead at the break.

But the Steel started to settle into a rhythm, with Metuarau showing off her rebounding, shooting and feeding skills in and around the circle.

An intercept from the ever-steady Shannon Saunders (MVP of the match) in the last minute took what was a two-goal lead for the Steel out to four at halftime, 29-25.

The Steel welcomed their import shooter, George Fisher, back to the court after a couple of weeks off with concussion, and she didn’t miss a beat getting her shooting eye in.

While the Magic closed in again, with Mikaere on fire and Bassett’s shooting on-song, the Steel would then draw back out, with their defensive trio of Taneisha Fifita, Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit and Renee Savai’inaea putting up an impressive wall.

Selby-Rickit left the court with a niggling achilles just before the third quarter break, replaced by Sarahpheinna Woulf, just as the Steel established their biggest lead at that point – six – and led 43-38 going into the final spell.

But it was the Magic who came back to the court with more hunger, and an outstanding streak of six goals put them back to within one with 10 minutes left. All seven Magic players on court had a hand in the comeback – displaying some of their best netball of the season – but Mikaere was the stand-out in defence.

Fisher, who’d returned to the bench after a quarter, came back to help calm the Steel shooting circle when the difference was still one with five minutes to play (she ended the game with an impressive 17 from 19). And it was an intercept from Selby-Rickit, back in the game, in the final two minutes that secured the win for the Steel.

Official Result and Stats:

Splice Construction Magic:

54

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel:

56

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Magic:

Caitlin Bassett 34/35 (97%)

Khiarna Williams 20/23 (87%)

Shooting Stats - Steel:

Grace Namana 24/28 (86%)

George Fisher 17/19 (90%)

Tiana Metuarau 15/20 (75%)

MVP:

Shannon Saunders (Steel)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 