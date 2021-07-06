Online Exhibition Brings Artist Len Lye’s Films To New Audiences



On 9 July, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision in collaboration with the Len Lye Foundation will launch a new online exhibition, Free Radical: Len Lye at 120.

Len Lye (1901-1980) was an influential New Zealand-born modernist artist whose long international career encompassed sculpture, painting, photography and filmmaking. Free Radical, the first authorised online exhibition of his dazzling works on film, is being launched to mark the 120th anniversary of his birth.

Sharing Len Lye’s joyful and creative experimental films online, in high quality digital versions, will make his work available to new audiences outside a gallery context. In a long-standing relationship, Ngā Taonga cares for Len Lye collection material, while the Len Lye Foundation is entrusted with representing and promoting the artist.

From 9 July, Free Radical: Len Lye at 120 will be at www.ngataonga.org.nz/lenlye

© Scoop Media

