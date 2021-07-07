Margaret Mahy Rounds Off Season 4 Of The NZSA Oral History Podcast

Margaret Mahy is New Zealand’s most celebrated children’s writer. She wrote over one hundred books, published in 15 different languages, and continues to be read around the world. In May 2000, Alison Gray interviewed Margaret for the New Zealand Society of Authors Oral History Project. Margaret is very soft spoken in her interview but Jana Te Nahu Owen has worked hard to improve it so we can bring it to you.

You may have to listen more closely than normal, but we think it is worth it to bring her voice to air once again.

Margaret's episode is hosted by New Zealand broadcaster, NZSA member and author Karyn Hay.

This is the last episode of the fourth season of the NZSA Oral History Podcasts, using interviews with New Zealand writers that NZSA began recording in the 1990’s.

You can listen to all past episodes from our writers, on our website, Google, Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen (search 'NZ Society of Authors').

NZSA would like to thank The Southern Trust for funding this season, and also UNESCO and the Otago Community Trust for the funding to record new oral histories with authors based in Otago.

© Scoop Media

