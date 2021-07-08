Mako Road Auckland And Napier Shows Sold Out. New Powerstation Show Added To Meet Demand!

Indie-rock four-piece MAKO ROAD have sold out shows in both Auckland and Napier and added a second All Ages + R18 Powerstation show to the ’Stranger Days’ album release toaur!

Brand new single and psychedelic animated video Stranger Days was just released last week ahead of the forthcoming album release and New Zealand/Australian show dates.

The long-awaited debut album Stranger Days (release date 30 July 2021) brilliantly captures the band’s epic indie-rock sound and includes earlier singles Helicopter, Surfing on Mars , Don’t Keep Me Waiting and now Stranger Days. It was recorded in the renowned & secluded studio environment of Wellington’s The Surgery and produced by the band’s guitarist/singer Rhian Ward and bassist, Connor Jaine. It was engineered by James Goldsmith (Mermaidens, Beastwars, Into Orbit) and mastered by Chris Chetland (Savage, Snoop Dogg, Lorde, Drax Project, Scribe).

Mako Road have fast become the most exciting independent act in New Zealand and the new album Stranger Days is the beginning of much, much more. The sky’s the limit for Mako Road band members Rhian Ward, Connor Jaine, Connor McErlich and Robbie Day.

Stranger Days the debut album from Mako Road is available for pre-order now here

Don’t miss Mako Road live! Tickets for the new Powerstation date are on sale. Early bird tickets for this show are on sale 12.00PM NZST Monday 12th July for $49.90 until allocation is exhausted.

MAKO ROAD 'STRANGER DAYS' ALBUM RELEASE TOUR

Presented by Eccles Entertainment

THU 12 AUG - AUCKLAND, POWERSTATION - SOLD OUT

with No Cigar FRI 13 AUG - AUCKLAND, POWERSTATION - NEW SHOW ALL AGES + R18

with Little Sunday

Early Bird tickets on sale Monday 12th July at 12.00pm NZST www.ticketmaster.co.nz SAT 14 AUG - HAMILTON, THE FACTORY

with Casper

www.moshtix.co.nz MON 16 AUG - TAURANGA, OUR PLACE

guests to be announced

www.moshtix.co.nz TUE 17 AUG - NAPIER, PAISLEY STAGE - SOLD OUT

guests to be announced THU 19 AUG - WELLINGTON, SHED 6

with Mermaidens

www.ticketmaster.co.nz SAT 21 AUG - CHRISTCHURCH, TOWN HALL

with Juno Is

www.ticketek.co.nz MON 23 AUG - DUNEDIN, UNION HALL

with Hot Donnas

www.moshtix.co.nz

