Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mako Road Auckland And Napier Shows Sold Out. New Powerstation Show Added To Meet Demand!

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 9:30 am
Press Release: Eccles Entertainment

 

Indie-rock four-piece MAKO ROAD have sold out shows in both Auckland and Napier and added a second All Ages + R18 Powerstation show to the ’Stranger Days’ album release toaur!

Brand new single and psychedelic animated video Stranger Days was just released last week ahead of the forthcoming album release and New Zealand/Australian show dates.

The long-awaited debut album Stranger Days (release date 30 July 2021) brilliantly captures the band’s epic indie-rock sound and includes earlier singles Helicopter, Surfing on Mars , Don’t Keep Me Waiting and now Stranger Days. It was recorded in the renowned & secluded studio environment of Wellington’s The Surgery and produced by the band’s guitarist/singer Rhian Ward and bassist, Connor Jaine. It was engineered by James Goldsmith (Mermaidens, Beastwars, Into Orbit) and mastered by Chris Chetland (Savage, Snoop Dogg, Lorde, Drax Project, Scribe).

Mako Road have fast become the most exciting independent act in New Zealand and the new album Stranger Days is the beginning of much, much more. The sky’s the limit for Mako Road band members Rhian Ward, Connor Jaine, Connor McErlich and Robbie Day.

Stranger Days the debut album from Mako Road is available for pre-order now here

Don’t miss Mako Road live! Tickets for the new Powerstation date are on sale. Early bird tickets for this show are on sale 12.00PM NZST Monday 12th July for $49.90 until allocation is exhausted.

MAKO ROAD 'STRANGER DAYS' ALBUM RELEASE TOUR
Presented by Eccles Entertainment

THU 12 AUG - AUCKLAND, POWERSTATION - SOLD OUT
with No Cigar

FRI 13 AUG - AUCKLAND, POWERSTATION - NEW SHOW ALL AGES + R18
with Little Sunday 
Early Bird tickets on sale Monday 12th July at 12.00pm NZST www.ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 14 AUG - HAMILTON, THE FACTORY
with Casper
www.moshtix.co.nz

MON 16 AUG - TAURANGA, OUR PLACE
guests to be announced
www.moshtix.co.nz

TUE 17 AUG - NAPIER, PAISLEY STAGE - SOLD OUT
guests to be announced

THU 19 AUG - WELLINGTON, SHED 6
with Mermaidens
www.ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 21 AUG - CHRISTCHURCH, TOWN HALL
with Juno Is
www.ticketek.co.nz

MON 23 AUG - DUNEDIN, UNION HALL
with Hot Donnas
www.moshtix.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eccles Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 