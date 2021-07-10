Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Good Oil Tactix Defeat Te Wānanga O Raukawa Pulse 52-49 In Porirua

Saturday, 10 July 2021, 5:38 am
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

9 July, 2021

The Good Oil Tactix have kept their ANZ Premiership play-off hopes alive but they needed to use every tool in their kit to net maximum points against a determined Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse.

With every game now a must-win for the Mainlanders, they were forced to dig deep for a 52-49 victory at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua in the rescheduled Round 11 match.

Thirteen goals separated the teams when they met five days earlier but a dogged Pulse team wanted to celebrate captain Claire Kersten’s birthday in style and came close to snatching their first win off the Tactix this season – a held ball in the last two minutes of play giving the visitors the edge they needed to claim victory.

A spot in the play-offs may have eluded the Pulse this year but they came to play, back in front of their home crowd after four weeks on the road, and after forcing an early error from the Tactix raced out to a 3-0 lead.

The long reach of Kelly Jury, who missed last week’s game through a calf niggle, troubled the Tactix shooters early on while defender Kelera Nawai went hunting for ball.

It was a focussed Pulse unit which jumped out to a five-goal advantage but the Tactix weathered the early assault, settling into a good rhythm, and clawed the score back to trail 12-14 by the first break.

They wasted little time to find their groove on the resumption of play, taking less than two minutes to hit the lead with the defensive unit of Jane Watson and Karin Burger picking up valuable ball.

Tactix shooter Ellie Bird positioned herself well in the circle, giving plenty of space for Samon Nathan who, continuing her fine season in the wing attack bib, went for the direct route with her feeds.

Another strong surge from the Pulse was again well managed by the Tactix with the scores locked at 23-23 with just five minutes left in the spell.

A blood call late in the half forced a number of personnel changes and with three minutes on the clock just one goal separated the teams, the Pulse eventually going into the main break leading 28-27.

The hosts will have headed into the changing rooms knowing they needed to produce the goods in the second half following a poor third and fourth quarter last week which proved costly.

Coach Gail Parata opted to juggle her midcourt for the third stanza with Maddy Gordon moving to centre and Kersten into defence while the Tactix also made a change in the middle with Sophia Fenwick coming on at wing defence.

The Tactix showed plenty of patience on attack, waiting for the spaces to open up in the shooting circle and Bird finished well, ending the game with 41 goals from 44 attempts.

Pulse goal attack Te Amo Amaru-Tibble made way for Ivana Rowland five minutes into the third quarter as the teams went goal-for-goal, the full house at Te Rauparaha Arena waiting to see which side would blink first.

It was the Tactix to land the blow with less than 60 seconds in the third quarter and they went into the last 15 minutes of the game with a slender 40-38 lead.

The Pulse’s midcourt shuffle lasted just one quarter with Gordon and Kersten resuming their starting spots for the deciding spell, while Amaru-Tibble also returned to the fray.

Further changes on defence seemed to spark the Pulse to life as they gave one last push – bringing the crowd to life in what proved to be a tense finish.

Official Result and Stats:

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse:

49

The Good Oil Tactix:

52

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Pulse:

Aliyah Dunn 35/38 (92.1%)

Te Amo Amaru-Tibble 12/18 (66.7%)

Ivana Rowland 2/2 (100%)

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Ellie Bird 41/44 (93.2%%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 11/14 (78.6%)

MVP:

Karin Burger (Tactix)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 