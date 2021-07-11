World Netball Elects New Zealander In Vice President Role

Image: Michael Bradley Photography.

New Zealander Shirley Hooper has been elected as the new Vice President of World Netball (formerly International Netball Federation).

Hooper has been a part of the international governing body since 2017 when she was voted in as a Further Director and went on to act as Chair of the Commercial Committee and a member of the Foundation Strategy Group.

Netball has played a significant part in Hooper’s life for over 50 years as a player, umpire, sponsor, broadcaster, Board member and Chairperson.

Her extensive experience and knowledge in executive management, marketing and sporting governance come from Marketing Director roles with Bendon, Tru-Test and TVNZ; running her own marketing consultancy business; several corporate directorships and a range of sporting governance roles with netball and synchronised swimming in New Zealand.

Hooper said it was an exciting opportunity to continue to work for netball on a global stage.

“I’m really honoured to be elected to this position with World Netball,” she said.

“When you see the impact netball has globally on the 20 million plus participants across 75 countries, you understand just how special this sport is.

“I see my role as helping to drive the next phase of netball’s growth through participation, reach, revenue and capability across the world – and helping to unite our playing nations around a common purpose.

“I have a passion for Netball and what it brings to so many – being part of its continued growth on the world stage is going to be exciting.”

Hooper, who has a Netball New Zealand Service Award, has been Chairperson for a range of netball entities including Netball Auckland-Waitakere, Greater Auckland Netball (owner of the Mystics) and Trans-Tasman Netball Ltd for the ANZ Championship. She was a Director on the NNZ Board from 2009 to 2018 and chaired the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee for two years from 2016.

NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said Hooper had been an outstanding advocate for netball and female sport, and congratulated her on her latest appointment.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Shirley on her election as Vice President of World Netball,” she said.

“She has brought commercial acumen, strategic vision and change management skills to World Netball. However, these attributes are merely the price of entry onto an international sporting board.

“The most significant attributes that Shirley brings are her ability to engage and collaborate across all stakeholders with warmth and empathy. She has a unique ability to connect us, irrespective of our culture, background or experience. We certainly wish her well in the position of Vice President for World Netball.”

