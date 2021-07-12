French Chamber Of Commerce Galvanising Thousands Across NZFor National Bastille Week Celebrations

The French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce (FNZCCI) is calling on the 10,000 strong Kiwi-French community to gather and celebrate Bastille Week in New Zealand like nowhere else in the world.

The organisation’s members with 3,000 employees across New Zealand are planning regional events including the NZ's French Business Awards to mark the national day by showcasing the strength, resiliency, and innovation of the French-Kiwi relationship.

“Bastille week will celebrate the crème de la crème of what France has to offer from Monday 12th July until Sunday 18th July,” said President of French New Zealand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNZCCI) Thibault Beaujot.

“In honour of Bastille Day, we have decided to organise business events and special celebrations spanning one week across three regional centres in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.”

Beaujot may not be home, however he believes that he and his fellow citizens are extremely fortunate to live in New Zealand, as one of the few countries where they can gather together to celebration in a safe environment all while conducting business in the ‘new normal’ after the impact of COVID lockdowns on their community.

The French Chamber is expecting at least 300 participants throughout Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. The program is a mix of 10 business events, networking, cultural and foodie gatherings with highlights such as the NZ's French Business Awards launch.

On Monday, 12th July Bastille Week will kick off with an afterwork networking event open to the Kiwi French community as part of the program: https://www.fnzcci.org.nz/events/bastille-week-2021/event-detail/event/july-french-kiwi-afterwork-bastille-week-opening-2.html

On Friday, 16th July the NZ's French Business Awards will be launched at the new Peugeot dealership and attended by the French Ambassador to New Zealand – Her Excellency, Ms Sylvaine Carta Le Vert – the festive evening will be celebrated with wine and delicious French food. https://www.fnzcci.org.nz/events/bastille-week-2021/event-detail/event/bastille-week-closing-with-french-business-awards.html

On Saturday 17th July, Bastille Week will be closing one a tasty note with the French Market at La Cigale in Parnell. The FNZCCI and their food members will be holding a stall in this French-focused gourmet hub featuring cafe & bistro eats and a multivendor weekend market. https://www.fnzcci.org.nz/events/bastille-week-2021.html.

The President of the French Chamber is incredibly proud to be able to bring this outstanding programme together with the help of all his Board and colleagues regionally who are just as passionate about showcasing the best of French. Tickets can be bought by registering online here: https://www.fnzcci.org.nz/events/bastille-week-2021.html.

Bastille Week is proudly sponsored by Choose New Caledonia with New Caledonia Government, Paneton, Peugeot.

