Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Good Oil Tactix Defeated Robinhood Stars 52-39 In Christchurch

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 6:00 am
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

12 July, 2021

Inspired by a dynamic defensive performance, The Good Oil Tactix have defeated the Robinhood Stars 52-39, in front of a sell-out home Christchurch crowd.

It was a crucial win for the Tactix, who leapfrogged the Stars and the Steel to be second on the ANZ Premiership table, and collected the Hanmer Springs Trophy along the way.

Tactix circle defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger, MVP for a fifth time, were in sensational form, snaffling ball and upsetting the Stars’ attack – who tried three goal shoots during the match to try to elude them. It was evident in the final score – the visitors restricted to the lowest total of the season.

While the home side had their own moments of lack of focus and control, they found their calm and connectivity in the second half, and supported Ellie Bird to an outstanding 98 percent (44 from 45) shooting effort.

Early nerves were evident in both sides, but the Tactix got the upper hand first, with Burger and Watson immediately disrupting the Stars attack.

The Tactix leapt out to 8-2 ahead, but it was followed by a period of neither side valuing the ball they fired it into the shooting circles.

The Stars began to slip into a rhythm and close the gap, with Anna Harrison and Elle Temu doing their very best to rattle Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Bird.

Just before the break, the Tactix went back to threading their passes together to lead 12-9.

As the second quarter evolved, it became clear Stars captain Maia Wilson wasn’t enjoying the attention from Burger and Watson. And with only five goals from 11 attempts, Wilson went to the bench, replaced by Monica Falkner at goal shoot.

Gina Crampton took control of the Stars with some superb passing into Falkner and Jamie Hume, who weren’t afraid to turn and shoot, and the visitors went from six down to two.

The Tactix – guilty of being over-enthusiastic and a little too speedy - looked to new wing attack Erikana Pedersen to calm down their attack. She did her job, and more, helping to keep the Stars at arm’s length, 23-21, at halftime.

A reinvigorated, but more patient Tactix returned to the court and promptly went on an unanswered run of five; Watson and Burger again impressing with their defensive domination and agility.

Down by six again, the Stars brought Wilson back into the shooting circle. But they couldn’t breach the widening gap, and were down 37-29 going into the final quarter.

During the break, Stars coach Kiri Wills made an impassioned plea to her attack to ‘man up’, and she introduced another goal shoot, Amorangi Malesala, to the game. Malesala responded with some sweet shots, but it was a tough ask for the Stars to shut down a Tactix side who had the scent of a crucial victory.

Official Result and Stats:

The Good Oil Tactix:

52

Robinhood Stars:

39

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Ellie Bird 44/45 (98%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 8/14 (57%)

Shooting Stats - Stars:

Jamie Hume 15/20 (75%)

Monica Falkner 8/9 (89%)

Amorangi Malesala 8/11 (73%)

Maia Wilson 8/16 (50%)

MVP:

Karin Burger (Tactix)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 