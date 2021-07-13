Paakiwaha Promo Monday 12th July 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Wai 2917 claimant Huhana Lyndon kicks off the show to discuss week four of the Mana Wahine Hearings in Whangarei today.

Professor Tahu Kukutai tunes in to talk about her new role as co-director of Māori research centre Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira's General Manager for Education and Employment services, Bianca Elkington, joins Dale to talk about the iwi partnering with Te Puni Kōkiri to development 38 new cadetships to bolster their education, health and environmental workforce.

Sir Ian Taylor gives his whakaaro on the future of tourism in Aotearoa.

Māori chef Grant Kitchen calls in to talk about his new Māori kai directory Kāuta.

And Leonie Hayden, the secretary of newly formed Māori Journalist association Kawea te Rongo, joins Dale to discuss the group's formation.

We end the show with Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

