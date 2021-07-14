Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns To Face Australian Diamonds At Home And Away In October

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: Netball NZ

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the world champion Silver Ferns will go up against the Australian Diamonds on both sides of the Tasman in October.

The Silver Ferns will defend their Constellation Cup title when they meet the Diamonds in four Tests, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series.

The rivalry resumes with Silver Ferns’ first trip to Australia since late 2019, playing in Brisbane on 13 October and in Cairns four days later.

The Constellation Cup then moves to New Zealand where the two teams go head-to-head at Spark Arena in Auckland on 21 October and TSB Arena in Wellington on 24 October.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said there was plenty of world class netball to look forward to after such a disrupted international calendar last year.

“International netball is certainly back and it’s exciting to be able to confirm the Cadbury Netball Series with the opportunity to defend the Constellation Cup against our toughest rivals,” she said.

“Heading overseas for the first time in two years is a significant milestone in what has been an uncertain time for international netball, and we can’t wait for the Constellation Cup battle to resume.”

The Silver Ferns ended a nine-year drought early this year in winning the Constellation Cup against the Diamonds in Christchurch, claiming the series 3-1.

A 2021/22 Silver Ferns Squad will be announced on 10 August followed by a Silver Ferns team in early October.

Tickets for the New Zealand leg of the Constellation Cup will go on sale in early August.

Cadbury Netball Series – Constellation Cup

Wednesday 13 October at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sunday 17 October at the Cairns Convention Centre
Thursday 21 October at Spark Arena in Auckland
Sunday 24 October at TSB Arena in Wellington

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 