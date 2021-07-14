Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Menulog Reveals The Holy Grail Of Mac N’ Cheese

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Menulog

Chef Chris Taylor keeps his family’s Mac N’ Cheese recipe a closely guarded secret.


Past Fresca Mac N' Cheese

The dish he learnt at a young age from his dad sparked his passion for cooking, leading him to follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue a career in hospitality.

Mac N’ Cheese is now one of the most popular dishes his customers order for delivery on Menulog.

Ahead of Mac N’ Cheese Day on July 14 – when restaurants and foodies celebrate the ultimate comfort food – the Hamilton chef and owner of Menulog restaurant partner Pasta Fresca reveals the three ‘secrets’ to his Mac N’ Cheese that makes it one of the best in the country.

Timing (and seasoning) is everything

“Because the sauce is the base of the dish, I mix the butter and flour well before adding in the cheese, which makes all the difference.”

“I’m never afraid to use herbs and spices in my cheese sauce, and the key to a great Mac N' Cheese is for it to be well-seasoned to ensure it is full of flavour.”

Keeping it crisp is key

“Crispy bacon on top is a must when it comes to Mac N' Cheese. There are other vegetarian options I use too, but I always make sure whatever topping I choose, I use lots of it. The more the better.”

Get creative

“Because Mac N' Cheese is reasonably basic, I like to get creative with my flavour combinations.”

“While the pineapple on pizza debate is a common and divisive one, I have no worries about adding pineapple to my Mac N' Cheese. It sounds random, but it is delicious, trust me.”

“To get extra crunch, I sometimes bake my Mac N' Cheese in the oven and add crushed up corn chips on top – that’s another unique but tasty combo.”

To celebrate arguably one of the most anticipated days of the year, why not treat yourself to an expertly crafted dish of cheesy pasta heaven from one of the five best Mac N' Cheese dishes on the Menulog platform:

Pasta Fresca
Hamilton

Owner Chris Taylor’s family recipe is sure to have you going back for seconds – you won’t be able to get enough of his cheesy, bacon filled goodness.

Pizzaland
Wellington

These delicious, crumbed triple cheese morsels are a side dish, so you might want to order two or three.

Mac N' Cheese Box
Wellington

The ultimate Mac N' Cheese loaded fries will send your taste buds into a cheese induced delirium – and if you want an extra kick, go for the spicy version.

Lord of the Fries
Auckland, Queenstown, Wellington

Mac N' Cheese balls are a crowd favourite, but if you can’t quite decide what you feel like, why not order the sampler munch box and try a bit of everything.

Flame Grill Burger
Wellington

A traditional Mac N' Cheese cooked in a creamy sauce and topped with bacon – the perfect winter warmer.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Menulog on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 