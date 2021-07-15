Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sport And Formula 1 Team Up To Bring F1 TV Pro To Aotearoa

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 9:38 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

From today, Spark Sport subscribers will get access to the newly launched F1® TV Pro service at no cost. Just launched in New Zealand, the service brings a whole new level of access to fans taking them to the heart of the action and in control of their F1® experience.

Image: F1 TV Pro interface

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says F1® TV Pro is the latest in sports viewing technology so it made complete sense to pair it with Spark Sport.

“F1 TV Pro is a great service enabling fans to switch between channels and views – like Pit Lane Channel, an alternative view from the main feed, and a unique multi-screen view. Fans can also switch between any of the 20 onboard cameras giving fans unparalleled access to F1 races – seeing the action exactly how the drivers see it at 320 km/hr.

“We are excited to be able to give Spark Sport customers access to F1 TV Pro at no added cost. It is the first value added service we’ve included in the standard subscription and we think it will only strengthen our Spark Sport offering for Kiwi sport fans.”

Spark Sport has an extensive motorsport offering in 2021 including FIA Formula One World Championship™, FIA Formula 2 World Championship™, FIA Formula 3 World Championship™, World Rally Championships, MotoGP, the Porsche Supercup Series, the International GT Open, Euroformula Open, European Le Mans Series, the New Zealand Grand Prix, and the Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

The launch of F1 TV Pro in New Zealand also coincides with this weekend’s FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2021 and the first ever Sprint event - an exciting new trial format which will decide the starting positions on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1®, says the arrival of F1® TV Pro in New Zealand means the service is now available in 86 countries, enabling more fans than ever before to have complete control of how they want to watch F1®.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing F1 TV Pro to our fans in New Zealand ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix with Spark Sport. The event at Silverstone is always one of the biggest on the calendar, but this year is more action-packed than ever. We’re looking forward to the new era of F1 with the unveiling of the 2022 car on Thursday, before an extended race weekend schedule that sees three days of competitive racing starting with qualifying on Friday. Fans will then get to watch the first ever Sprint event on Saturday, and then the Grand Prix on Sunday as the title race continues.

“F1 TV Pro allows fans to create their own F1 experience with twenty onboard cameras to choose from and listen in when they want to hear drivers talk tactics with their team. We are using new technology which focuses on performance and quality as it is geared especially for watching fast-moving action, so we’re excited to couple it with Spark Sport, which is at the edge of sports viewing innovation in New Zealand.”

 

Notes:

  • Full information on how to sign up can be found at help.sparksport.co.nz
  • Customers will need to subscribe via f1tv.formula1.com and select activate F1 TV Pro with a Spark Sport Subscription
  • Click on Activate and then Sync my Account
  • Enter their Spark Sport email address and password to complete the process

F1® TV Pro will also be available direct to customer for $14.99/month or $99.99 for an annual pass.

Watching the first of the sprints on F1® TV Pro will give fans the following:

  • Live streaming of all F1® track sessions over the weekend of racing
  • Driver’s eye view from 20 cameras on board race cars
  • Access to live Team Radio channel
  • Pit Lane Channel with split-screen alternative views
  • Expert commentary and far-reaching F1® analysis before and after races
  • Instant replays and highlights on demand
  • 850 hours of F1® archives as well as F1® exclusive shows & documentaries
  • Easy casting to TVs and big screens from the F1 TV App

