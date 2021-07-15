Gardens Magic 2022 Call For Performers

Want to be a part of Wellington’s favourite and iconic outdoor concert series in 2022? Well now’s your chance!

Applications to perform at next year’s Gardens Magic 2022 are now open, so whether you’re an experienced musician, a rising star, playing folk or funk, indie, jazz, choral or classical and beyond - we want to hear from you.

Help us fill the January nights with the sounds of Aotearoa’s best and brightest – find out more and apply at wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic.

Applications close Wednesday 1 September 2021.

