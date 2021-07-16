Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Annual Art Show Popular With Collectors Returns For Another Year

Friday, 16 July 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: Mount Albert Grammar School

Now in its 7th year, the Mt Albert Grammar School Art Show has developed a reputation as a well-curated art event showcasing some of the country’s finest painting, photography, and sculpture.

The MAGS Art Show showcases the talents of more than 120 New Zealand artists and almost 1,000 art works at this year’s show.

The show opens with the always popular Gala Evening Event (13 August), which offers the opportunity to view the artworks while enjoying canapes, wine and entertainment. This event typically sells out, so collectors are encouraged to book early. Tickets are available from iticket.

The show continues all weekend 14-15 August with FREE ENTRY, an onsite café and a relaxed atmosphere in which to witness the talents of local artists and MAGS top art students. MAGS dance and music students will entertain patrons over the 3-day show too.

Every piece is available for sale and can be collected after the weekend-long event. Prices range from $400-$7,000.

A commission from every artwork sold this year will go towards supporting two initiatives:

  1. The MAGS Artist in Residence program which supports established artists to work in collaboration with MAGS students to create notable art projects.
  2. The new MAGS Lion Fund, offering financial assistance to students needing support with school activities.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to introduce the new Lion Fund to our school this year. Through the challenges of COVID, we have identified areas where extra support to our school community is needed and the Lion Fund will enable us to achieve this”, says Patrick Drumm, Headmaster at MAGS.

 

