New Ownership Means Game On For “Golden Oldies”, The Iconic Global Sports Festivals

This week, recreational sports players around the world have received the happy news they have been waiting for; “Golden Oldies” has been relaunched and is set to host three new tournaments in 2022.

This exciting Golden Oldies revival has come about after the recent purchase of the Golden Oldies by New Zealand events professional Bruce Mactaggart.

This is welcome news for the beloved sports series which had faced uncertainty after the impact of Covid-19.

Australian born and now based in Hawke’s Bay, Mactaggart said he had always admired the brand and the loyalty and support that Golden Oldies commanded, and it is a real privilege to be able to ensure its future for the fans. “Golden Oldies is an international phenomenon that has spanned more than 40 years, attracting well over 150 000 participants to 80 festivals and I can’t wait to revitalise the Golden Oldies movement to be even bigger, better and brighter for more people to enjoy,” said Bruce.

Golden Oldies is a series of global sports festivals for recreational and social players aged 35+. Teams from all around the world travel to exciting destinations to play rugby, hockey, cricket, netball, and softball, with other sports in the pipeline.

What sets Golden Oldies apart from other sports events is its renowned social scene and party atmosphere that brings people of all walks of life together to play sport, travel and make lasting memories and friendships during each seven-day tournament. Golden Oldies events have taken place in Australasia, the UK, USA, Europe, Japan, South Africa, and Argentina.

Mactaggart said the Golden Oldies team was working hard to finalise the details of the 2022 events and would be announcing the dates and locations within the next few weeks.



Excited fans and supporters can be the first to know by signing up for information via www.goldenoldiessports.com and https://www.facebook.com/GoldenOldieSports

© Scoop Media

