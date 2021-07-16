Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Ownership Means Game On For “Golden Oldies”, The Iconic Global Sports Festivals

Friday, 16 July 2021, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Golden Oldies Sports Celebration

This week, recreational sports players around the world have received the happy news they have been waiting for; “Golden Oldies” has been relaunched and is set to host three new tournaments in 2022.

This exciting Golden Oldies revival has come about after the recent purchase of the Golden Oldies by New Zealand events professional Bruce Mactaggart.

This is welcome news for the beloved sports series which had faced uncertainty after the impact of Covid-19.

Australian born and now based in Hawke’s Bay, Mactaggart said he had always admired the brand and the loyalty and support that Golden Oldies commanded, and it is a real privilege to be able to ensure its future for the fans. “Golden Oldies is an international phenomenon that has spanned more than 40 years, attracting well over 150 000 participants to 80 festivals and I can’t wait to revitalise the Golden Oldies movement to be even bigger, better and brighter for more people to enjoy,” said Bruce.

Golden Oldies is a series of global sports festivals for recreational and social players aged 35+. Teams from all around the world travel to exciting destinations to play rugby, hockey, cricket, netball, and softball, with other sports in the pipeline.

What sets Golden Oldies apart from other sports events is its renowned social scene and party atmosphere that brings people of all walks of life together to play sport, travel and make lasting memories and friendships during each seven-day tournament. Golden Oldies events have taken place in Australasia, the UK, USA, Europe, Japan, South Africa, and Argentina.

Mactaggart said the Golden Oldies team was working hard to finalise the details of the 2022 events and would be announcing the dates and locations within the next few weeks.


Excited fans and supporters can be the first to know by signing up for information via www.goldenoldiessports.com and https://www.facebook.com/GoldenOldieSports

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Golden Oldies Sports Celebration on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 