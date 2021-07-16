NEW Album From SWEET MIX KIDS! Radio With Pictures, Pop Lush Goodness, From The Countries Most Booked Producer Dj Duo!

Sweet Mix Kids duo (Sandon Ihaia and Chris Scott) have a new high energy pop lushness album, out now called 'Radio With Pictures'.

We were lucky enough to hear it a few weeks back, on an epic round trip to Māwhera (Greymouth, Te Waipounamu) to listen, at the edge of Aotearoa right by the moana, with actors dolphins and the sunset...

Radio with Pictures is Out Now! Have a listen here

'Radio With Pictures' the debut full length album from the NZ Producer/DJ Duo features, Boh Runga, Albi & The Wolves, Te Reo pop artist Rei, Hawkins and Cee Blu, Nigerian rapper D.Matthews, and production & musical credits from Arona Mane, Sam Cullen and Pascal Roggen.

The most booked act in NZ music hardly has any streams... they know it, so they made a multi genre album because they can, and it suits them!

The genres crossed over 12 tracks include Drum & Bass, Dancehall, Garage, House music, even a classical string prelude. 'Radio With Pictures' comes with a full visual live show on tour, with music videos for the feature tracks that span cultures and continents...

you're going to love it!

Album and NZ tour ticket sales out now.

For more check out - https://www.sweetmixkids.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQ3M3eXEU2w (ft. Albi from Albi and the Wolves)

