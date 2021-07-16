Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Screen And Comedy Talents Receive NZ On Air Funding For New Engaging Content

Friday, 16 July 2021, 2:25 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

A new Jewish comedy series and the return of a successful Tongan drama are among a new batch of scripted content to be made for online and broadcast TV audiences with NZ On Air funding.

Kid Sister is a semi-autobiographical Jewish comedy set in Auckland. The series explores universal themes of cross-cultural conflicts, culture clashes and character collisions, through the main character Lulu, a young Kiwi Jewish woman in her prime, but who fears in the Jewish world she is careening towards ‘Spinster’.

Off the back of strong online success, the ground-breaking Tongan drama webseries Brutal Lives has won received funding for a second season to continue the story of a former boxing champion battling the ancient spirit world.

‘Volunteer journalist’ Guy Williams takes viewers on another unpredictable and bizarre journey through Aotearoa, finding ‘the stories other journalists won’t go near’ for the satire comedy show New Zealand Today.

The team at 7 Days will return in 2022 with more laughs and a great pipeline of comedy talent development. Comedy talents will also be centre-stage as the two great nations of NZ and Australia battle it out in the comedy panel show Patriot Brains, returning for a second season.

NZ On Air Head of Funding Amie Mills says it’s encouraging to see local audiences continue to engage with drama and comedy storytelling, both on linear and on demand channels.

“Our aim is to provide a variety of experiences for audiences, that offer a point of difference to imported content. In this round we’ve been able to support content for a range of audiences, created by storytellers with wonderfully different voices and perspectives,” she continued.

Funding decisions

New Zealand Today, 10 x 22 mins, Kevin and Co for Three, up to $1,020,742

7 Days, 20 x 20 mins, Discovery NZ for Three, up to $859,613

Brutal Lives 2 – Mo'ui Faingata’a, 6 x 12 mins, Kingston productions for The Coconet.TV, up to $855,210

Kid Sister, 5 x 23 mins, Greenstone TV for TVNZ OnDemand, up to $822,350

Patriot Brains 2, 10 x 44 mins, The DownlowConcept for TVNZ 2, up to $590,524

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 