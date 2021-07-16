Māori+ – The Home Of Māori Television Content

Māori Television takes another step towards a ‘digital first’ footing with the exclusive release of AKE AKE AKE on the MĀORI+ app at 8.00 AM on Friday 16 July 2021, three days before the documentary premieres at 8.30 PM on Monday 19 July – on MĀORI TELEVISION.

Shane Taurima Tāhuhu Rangapū of Māori Television said the implementation of the Matarau, or digital first, strategy will see most Māori Television content being made available ahead of its broadcast on television.

“Earlier this year, we took a significant step when we launched our te Ao news app. Its success has been phenomenal and clearly driven by audience demand. Now we are moving towards making the rest of our content available to our audiences – whenever and wherever they want to access it.

“Having a strong digital presence is fundamental to our Matarau and audience-first priorities, so it is exciting to finally fully launch our app under the new MĀORI+ brand.

“The name, MĀORI+ says it all. We have more reo Māori content than anywhere else; all housed on a platform that offers an enhanced viewing experience.

“As of now, we have more than 2000 hours of content available through MĀORI+.

“I have set ambitious targets for the next three months, and to support that we’re rolling out a major campaign to attract people to MĀORI+.

“The message to our audience is simple: ‘download, share, promote and bring our world into your world to enjoy our content wherever, and whenever you want, on virtually any screen,” Mr Taurima says.

The app supports both Chromecast and Airplay.

About the Logo

The new logo draws its elements from the Māori Television logo, respecting the whakapapa of the koru symbol and the orange colour palette of our original logo, which are core to Whakaata Māori. The logotype itself has been modernised for easy use and legibility across all screen applications.

