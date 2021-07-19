Māori+ – Leading Our Stories

Māori Television continues to lead Māori content at your fingertips with the exclusive release of AKE AKE AKE on Friday 16 July 2021.

The trilogy documentary series provides real behind the scenes insights into #protect ihumātao, the fight which riveted a nation.

Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, said Whakaata Māori was honoured to release this extraordinary journey first on MĀORI+.

“We thank the whānau for entrusting this special story to Whakaata Māori. It was important to bring AKE AKE AKE to the world as soon as possible and MĀORI+ ensures our audiences have the first front row seat,” he said.

Nearly 2000 hours of content is now available on MĀORI+ which supports both Chromecast and Airplay. The App will be continuously updated for increased user friendly experience.

“The name MĀORI+ says it all. We have more Māori content, more unique insights into the journey of Aotearoa than any other platform. It is not just a digital first strategy. It is an audience first commitment,” said Mr Taurima.

Part Two of the triology AKE AKE AKE #protectihumātao will be released on MĀORI+ on 23 July followed by the concluding episode on 30 July. Its first television premiere will launch on Māori Television Monday 19 July.

