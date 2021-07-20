Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mel Parsons Reveals Single 'Carry On' + Announces NZ Tour

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 9:22 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

The award-winning Mel Parsons is hitting the road this September to mark the release of her new single ‘Carry On’, out on August 20.

The tour begins in Christchurch at Loons on Thursday, September 9, before heading to Meow in Wellington on Friday, September 10; the Tuning Fork in Auckland on Saturday, September 11 and a matinee show in Hamilton at Nivara Lounge on Sunday, September 12.

Get tickets HERE.

The moody new single ‘Carry On’ is the first since Parsons’ critically-acclaimed fourth album GLASS HEART, which earned her the award for ‘Best Folk Artist / Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards. The album was also a finalist for the 2019 Taite Music Prize and Top 20 finalist at 2019’s APRA Silver Scroll Award.

Produced in Ōtautahi at LOHO by Josh Logan, ‘Carry On’ is a hypnotic track showcasing Parsons’ trademark smoky vocals and lyrical prowess, backed by a stellar band of musicians led by multi-instrumentalist Logan.

The single lays the groundwork for the next exciting chapter for Lyttelton-based Parsons’, who has carved out a reputation as one of Aotearoa’s most beloved artists and without question, one of the country’s most compelling live acts. And audiences at these upcoming shows will be among the first to hear Parsons’ new music; alongside favourites from her esteemed back catalogue.

Parsons’ debut album OVER MY SHOULDER and her sophomore album RED GREY BLUE were both finalists for Folk Album of the Year (in 2009 and 2011, respectively). This is all in addition to her 2015 released album DRYLANDS, which spent 51 weeks in the Independent Music NZ Album charts and won a Tui for Best Engineer in the same year. The full-time touring artist also garnered a Silver Scroll finalist nod for ‘Get Out Alive’ in 2015 and the 2016 NZCMA Best Song for ‘Alberta Sun’.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the upcoming release of ‘Carry On’ this September.
 

MEL PARSONS - CARRY ON TOUR

Thursday September 9 – Loons, Christchurch 
Friday September 10 - Meow, Wellington
Saturday September 11 – Tuning Fork, Auckland 
Sunday September 12 - Nivara Lounge, Hamilton *matinee show

Tickets on sale now HERE and HERE

Find Mel Parsons:

Website / Twitter / Facebook
Instagram / Spotify / Apple

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 