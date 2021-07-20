Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Diwali Festival Performer And Stallholder Applications Open

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Auckland Diwali Festival 2019. Photo credit Auckland Unlimited.

The Auckland Diwali Festival returns to Aotea Square and Queen Street for its 20th anniversary on 30 - 31 October this year.

The hugely popular free, family friendly festival that celebrates traditional and contemporary Indian culture will deliver bright lights, energetic dance performances, Indian delicacies, and a spectacular fireworks display on the Sunday night.

As New Zealand’s premier Indian cultural festival, the event showcases some of the best New Zealand Indian music, performances, art and food, and usually attracts more than 60,000 people.

Registrations are now open for stallholders and performers for the upcoming festival, with festival organisers looking for Auckland’s best producers of Indian cuisine, crafts and performance. Registrations close early August.

The Auckland Diwali Festival is delivered by Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, with founding partner Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events Richard Clarke, says the event showcases dozens of food, craft, retail and information stalls and hundreds of performances across the two days.

“More than 1000 performers usually take part in the festival, with a mix of established and up-and-coming performers of all ages on show. We are looking for a wide range of contemporary, traditional, classical or folk Indian performances to feature on various stages, or as part of the street performances, and of course there is also the highly competitive Radio Tarana Bollywood Dance Competition for groups to take part in.”

“The festival is also an excellent opportunity for Auckland-Indian businesses, organisations and individuals to showcase their authentic food, arts, crafts and products. We are looking for retail and food stallholders to showcase a myriad of fresh flavours, exotic spices and aromas, handmade crafts and jewellery, from all corners of India,” says Clarke.

The Auckland Diwali Festival will be delivered in line with Ministry of Health guidance for major events. The festival can only be delivered at Alert Level 1.

The festival is free to attend, alcohol-free, smoke-free and family friendly.

Further information, including online application forms, can be found at www.aucklandnz.com/diwali

  • Applications for performers close Friday 6 August 2021
  • Applications for stallholders close Sunday 8 August 2021

