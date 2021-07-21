Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TRAILER RELEASE: The Panthers

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Tavake

ABOUT THE PANTHERS:

1974, Auckland, New Zealand. Will ‘Ilolahia (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), the black sheep of his Tongan family and "The Professor" of the streets, is sick of seeing his community stuck in a broken system.

When Trump-esque Prime Minister, Robert Muldoon, comes to power, he wreaks havoc; fueling the divide between white and Polynesian New Zealanders and commencing racially-targeted Immigration raids.

Inspired by the Black Panther movement in the USA, Will and a group of young street gangsters and university students form The Polynesian Panthers, to fight the system and become the history-making Revolutionaries that their community so desperately need them to be.

Starring Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Lealani Siaosi, Roy Billing, Beulah Koale, Frankie Adams, Chelsie Preston Crayford, Jordan Mooney, Jordan Vaha’akolo, Villa Junior Lemanu, Rokalani Lavea and Ravikanth Gurunathan.

The Panthers is a 6 part series, made with the support of Irirangi Te Motu | NZ On Air

The show was created and Executive Produced by Halaifonua Finau and Tom Hern of Tavake, in association with Four Knights Film.

Coming soon to TVNZ 1 and TVNZ On Demand

