Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Torpedo7 To Back New Zealand Mountain Bike World Championships Team

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: Cycling New Zealand

Cycling New Zealand is pleased to announce Torpedo7 as the naming sponsor for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship team for the next two years.

As the country’s leading provider of outdoor adventure gear, Torpedo7 offers a wide range of quality bikes and bike gear, as well as a dedicated in-store bike shop.

Torpedo7 CEO, Simon West says this step was the next evolution in growing their presence in the vibrant sport of mountain bike in New Zealand and supporting the New Zealand team named for the world championships was a natural fit for the brand.

“Torpedo7 was the proud naming sponsor for the Mountain Bike National Championships which were held this year in Christchurch. We’re stoked to now get behind the team representing New Zealand on the world stage for the next two years.

“Through our partnership with Cycling New Zealand, we get to celebrate achievement at the pinnacle of the sport, and also to connect with like-minded enthusiasts across the country as we equip them with everything they need for their outdoor adventure. “New Zealand is fortunate to have some epic mountain biking trails right on our doorstep, and it’s great to see the sport continue to grow in popularity every year and see more and more people out there”

Cycling New Zealand’s HP Director, Martin Barras acknowledges the important role of sponsors for those individuals representing New Zealand at the highest level.

“Having the support of a reputable organisation such as Torpedo7 provides us the opportunity to field a quality team to represent New Zealand in the hope that these riders inspire the next generation and grow awareness of mountain biking as an elite level sport. Our aim is to encourage more people to the competition pathway every year, thus building a broader base for future international team selections.

“Torpedo7 is already synonymous with mountain bike in New Zealand as the naming sponsor for the national championships, so this further extends their support, allowing Cycling New Zealand and Mountain Bike New Zealand to provide better opportunities to fly the New Zealand flag internationally and grow mountain biking popularity.”

The 2021 World MTB National Championship will be held in Vale di Sole, Italy on the 25-29 August.

The event marks the first time that the new world champions will be crowned in six disciplines. An official short-track race has been added to the programme along with cross-country, team relay, downhill, four-cross and E-Mountain Bike.

Team Relay opens the world championships programme on August 25, followed by the junior cross-country and the new short track specialty on August 26. E-mountain bike and four-cross are scheduled on Friday, August 27, ahead of the elite and under-23 cross-country competitions on August 28. As usual, the grand finale will be staged with the downhill races on the legendary Black Snake course.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cycling New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 