Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fur Patrol Announce 21st Anniversary Tour For Their Iconic Album, PET

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: NikNak Media

Fur Patrol are throwing a 21st party like no other this September!

The iconic Kiwi rockers have just announced a seven-date tour of New Zealand in celebration of their landmark debut album, PET.

The tour, which will see Fur Patrol play PET in its entirety, kicks off at Totara Street in The Mount on Thursday, September 16. The band will then play Auckland’s famed Othersway Festival on Friday, September 17 before heading south to Blue Smoke in Christchurch on Saturday, September 18, The Dive in Dunedin on Sunday, September 19 and then back in the North Island at Paisley Stage in Napier on Friday, September 24, ending with an almighty bang at San Fran in Wellington on Saturday, September 25.

Tickets are on sale now and available from www.undertheradar.co.nz or www.moshtix.co.nz (Auckland/Tuning Fork) or www.totarast.co.nz (Tauranga).

In April this year, Fur Patrol released the 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue of PET - their much-loved debut album, which spawned five singles, including ‘Andrew’, ‘Holy’, the chart-topping ‘Lydia’ and previously "hidden" track 'Bottles & Jars'. Buy the vinyl here.

Now, they’re getting the band back together and taking the record on the road.

Fiery frontwoman Julia Deans will be joined by bandmates Simon Braxton (drums) and Andrew Bain (bass). Original guitarist Steve Wells will be sorely missed due to his location in Paris (thanks, Covid). “We're so looking forward to reloading and playing these songs live again, and just being in the same room together – it's been a minute!" says Julia.|

Fur Patrol will be joined by a top-class cast of support acts on the tour including Na Noise at The Mount and Auckland, Mousey in Christchurch, Death And The Maiden in Dunedin, and Soft Plastics in Napier and Wellington.

Hailed as one of the most beloved bands to emerge from NZ’s rock/pop scene in the late 90s/early 2000s, Fur Patrol made their mark in 1998 with their EP, STARLIFTER. But it was PET and its hit songs like ‘Lydia’ (the most played song on NZ radio in 2000) that really propelled them into the limelight. The band followed PET up with COLLIDER in 2003, THE LONG DISTANCE RUNNER EP in 2007 and LOCAL KID in 2008.

Fur Patrol are chomping at the bit to get out and play. Don’t miss the chance to hear PET in its entirety, live, this September!

Fur Patrol – Celebrates 21 years of PET:

Thursday September 16 - Totara St, The Mount with Na Noise*
Friday September 17 - Othersway Festival, Auckland 
Saturday September 18 - Blue Smoke Christchurch with Mousey
Sunday September 19 - The Dive, Dunedin with Death & the Maiden
Thursday September 23 - Tuning Fork, Auckland with Na Noise**
Friday September 24 - Paisley Stage, Napier with Soft Plastics
Saturday September 25 - San Fran, Wellington with Soft Plastics

Tickets on sale from www.undertheradar.co.nz
*Tickets from www.totarast.co.nz
**Tickets from www.moshtix.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NikNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 