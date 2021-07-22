Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Winners Announced For The Sony 2021 Alpha Awards, Celebrating Talented New Zealand And Australian Photographers

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Sony Alpha Awards

Today marks the sixth annual Sony Alpha Awards, celebrating the spectacular talents of Australian and New Zealand photographers captured on Sony Alpha cameras and lenses. The Alpha Awards aspire to drive creativity, reward professionals and enthusiasts alike, and showcase exceptional photography work.

Over 4,900 photographs were submitted by professional and amateur photographers across the 12 categories for the chance to be recognised for their photographic talents.

The winners across each category were carefully selected by 26 judges who are all acclaimed for their body of work and experience. The overall Grand Prize winner was judged by Scott Gray, CEO of the World Photography Organisation. Sony has given away over $39,000 NZD worth of Sony camera gear with each category winner receiving NZD $2,100 and the Grand Prize Winner, Matt Beaver, taking away NZD $10,500 worth Sony camera gear.

Jun Yoon, Head of Sony Digital Imaging ANZ commented, “We are thrilled to be announcing the winners of the sixth year of our Sony Alpha Awards competition. It is an honour to be able to showcase the phenomenal work of our winners. We continue to be blown away with the high quality of work that the Sony photography community produces each year, and 2021 has been no exception.

We are excited to recognise and celebrate the talents and passions of all our Sony camera users, no matter their gear of choice. We can't wait to see what next year’s competition has in store.

As always, the Sony Alpha Awards saw an astonishing range of work for the Youth category, which invites young creatives to showcase their talents by submitting a photo in line with this year’s theme “Start” via Instagram. We look forward to seeing our young Australian and New Zealand community continue on their photography journey.”

The winners for the 2021 Sony Alpha Awards include:

  • Grand Prize: Matt Beaver (AU), “The Fog” 
     
  • Astrophotography: Tony Law (AU), “Moonrise at Horse Head Rock”
     
  • City/Street: Jana Luo (NZ), “Waking up in the fog”
     
  • Compact Camera: Judi Thies (AU), “In The Shadow of a Palm Tree” 
     
  • Creative: Bryan Jones (AU), “wait”
     
  • Editorial: Sandra Sanders (AU), “Resolute” 
     
  • Landscape: Laurie Winter (NZ), “Vanishing Point”
     
  • Nature: Peter Ward (AU), “I’ll Race You” 
     
  • Portrait: Sanghoon Park (AU), “Hide and Seek” 
     
  • Sport: Remy Brand (AU), “The Morning Dance” 
     
  • Seascape: Ashlee Karas (AU), “Beneath the Surface”
     
  • Wedding: Brendan Samuels (AU), “No words, no sounds, just soft murmurs”
Jana Luo (NZ), “Waking up in the fog”
Laurie Winter (NZ), “Vanishing Point”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sony Alpha Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 