Winners Announced For The Sony 2021 Alpha Awards, Celebrating Talented New Zealand And Australian Photographers

Today marks the sixth annual Sony Alpha Awards, celebrating the spectacular talents of Australian and New Zealand photographers captured on Sony Alpha cameras and lenses. The Alpha Awards aspire to drive creativity, reward professionals and enthusiasts alike, and showcase exceptional photography work.

Over 4,900 photographs were submitted by professional and amateur photographers across the 12 categories for the chance to be recognised for their photographic talents.

The winners across each category were carefully selected by 26 judges who are all acclaimed for their body of work and experience. The overall Grand Prize winner was judged by Scott Gray, CEO of the World Photography Organisation. Sony has given away over $39,000 NZD worth of Sony camera gear with each category winner receiving NZD $2,100 and the Grand Prize Winner, Matt Beaver, taking away NZD $10,500 worth Sony camera gear.

Jun Yoon, Head of Sony Digital Imaging ANZ commented, “We are thrilled to be announcing the winners of the sixth year of our Sony Alpha Awards competition. It is an honour to be able to showcase the phenomenal work of our winners. We continue to be blown away with the high quality of work that the Sony photography community produces each year, and 2021 has been no exception.

We are excited to recognise and celebrate the talents and passions of all our Sony camera users, no matter their gear of choice. We can't wait to see what next year’s competition has in store.

As always, the Sony Alpha Awards saw an astonishing range of work for the Youth category, which invites young creatives to showcase their talents by submitting a photo in line with this year’s theme “Start” via Instagram. We look forward to seeing our young Australian and New Zealand community continue on their photography journey.”

The winners for the 2021 Sony Alpha Awards include:

Grand Prize : Matt Beaver (AU), “The Fog”



: Matt Beaver (AU), “The Fog” Astrophotography: Tony Law (AU), “Moonrise at Horse Head Rock”



Tony Law (AU), “Moonrise at Horse Head Rock” City/Street: Jana Luo (NZ), “Waking up in the fog”



Jana Luo (NZ), “Waking up in the fog” Compact Camera: Judi Thies (AU), “In The Shadow of a Palm Tree”



Judi Thies (AU), “In The Shadow of a Palm Tree” Creative: Bryan Jones (AU), “wait”



Bryan Jones (AU), “wait” Editorial: Sandra Sanders (AU), “Resolute”



Sandra Sanders (AU), “Resolute” Landscape: Laurie Winter (NZ), “Vanishing Point”



Laurie Winter (NZ), “Vanishing Point” Nature: Peter Ward (AU), “I’ll Race You”



Peter Ward (AU), “I’ll Race You” Portrait: Sanghoon Park (AU), “Hide and Seek”



Sanghoon Park (AU), “Hide and Seek” Sport: Remy Brand (AU), “The Morning Dance”



Remy Brand (AU), “The Morning Dance” Seascape: Ashlee Karas (AU), “Beneath the Surface”



Ashlee Karas (AU), “Beneath the Surface” Wedding: Brendan Samuels (AU), “No words, no sounds, just soft murmurs”

