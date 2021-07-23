Amazon Prime Video Reveals Full Length Trailer Of Highly Anticipated Drama Series Nine Perfect Strangers

The eight-part series is based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video from the 20th August.

The ensemble cast includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving and Asher Keddie

Click here to view the official trailer

Amazon Prime Video today released the highly anticipated full-length trailer for the upcoming eight-part drama series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which will launch exclusively on 20th August 2021 worldwide, excluding the US and China.

Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together.

Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving. Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories, David E Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty. The series is co-written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing the series.

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers will launch on Amazon Prime Video on 20th August, with new episodes launching weekly.

