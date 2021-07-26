First Kiwi Celebs Revealed For TVNZ’s Celebrity Treasure Island

Celebrity Treasure Island returns to TVNZ 2 this September and this time a brand-new batch of celebrities will battle it out on home soil as the show sets up camp on a spectacular Kiwi coastline.

This season, 21 celebrities pack their bags and head North, where they will be divided into three teams before going head-to-head for the chance to win the $100,000 prize money for their chosen charity.

Reality ringmaster Matt Chisholm and ZM radio’s Drive host Bree Tomasel, team up again to front the series, having a laugh, setting challenges, testing team rivalries and revealing surprise eliminations for the marooned celebrities competing for the ultimate prize.

The first Kiwi celebs set to ditch the comforts of home for the rations of camp life are Angela Bloomfield, Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford, Chris Parker, Jess Tyson, Joe Daymond and Lana Searle.

Shortland Street royalty, Angela Bloomfield anticipates this next role will find her playing Camp Mum to her team-mates, as she knuckles down to do her best for her charity, PolyEmp.

Legendary former All Black captain Sir Buck Shelford knows what it’s like to be at the top of his game, well-seasoned at working as a team to come out on top, and this time it’s all in the name of his chosen charity, Te Kiwi Maia.

Multi-talented comedian and actor, Chris Parker is all schooled up on pirate phrases as he sets out on his quest to that last treasure chest, supporting Rainbow Youth along the way.

Former Miss World New Zealand Jess Tyson is no stranger to competition, and the stakes are high as she makes the most of this opportunity to raise awareness for her own charity, Brave.

Touted as New Zealand’s ‘next big thing’, Celebrity Treasure Island is no laughing matter for rising comedy star Joe Daymond, who embarks on this challenge for Movember.

More FM Breakfast Club radio host, and self-confessed Treasure Island fan girl, Lana Searle relocates to her Far North roots, playing for a local charity close to her heart, 4th Gen.

Further celebrities and their charities will be announced on Wednesday.

Celebrity Treasure Island is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

