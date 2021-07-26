Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Documentary That Explores MDMA Assisted Psychotherapy Screening In Christchurch This Week

Monday, 26 July 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: Mind Medicine New Zealand

Advocacy group Mind Medicine New Zealand is hosting the first New Zealand screening of Trip of Compassion in Christchurch this week. The screening will be hosted at XCHC Cafe on Tuesday 27 July at 6.30pm, and will be followed by a discussion from a panel of experts

Trip of Compassion is an acclaimed Israeli documentary on MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The film follows several patients participating in clinical trials in Israel. It’s the first feature documentary to show footage from within psychedelic-assisted therapy sessions. One of the patients said: "I felt like I went through 15 years of psychological therapy in one night.”

Mind Medicine spokesperson Jax Fisher said she wants to start a conversation about psychedelic-assisted therapy in New Zealand.

“There’s growing evidence about the effective use of psychedelics and how they can be used to treat severe mental illnesses and addiction,” said Fisher.

“We want to raise awareness of the life-saving potential in this field.”

“The problem is that research is extremely difficult because of the classification of psychedelics in the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

Mind Medicine New Zealand seeks to help alleviate the suffering caused by mental illness in New Zealand through expanding the treatment options available to medical practitioners and their patients.

Mind Medicine New Zealand aims to establish safe and effective psychedelic-assisted treatments for a range of mental illnesses in a therapeutic setting.

“We want to grow a support base in New Zealand of people who want to see progress in this area. Those who want to support Mind Medicine New Zealand can become a chapter member at our parent website.”

You can become a Mind Medicine New Zealand chapter member at mindmedicineaustralia.org.au/chapters-australia-new-zealand.

