Dinosaur Polo Club Releases Second Title

Dinosaur Polo Club, Wellington-based makers of the critically-acclaimed video game Mini Metro, has released their second title Mini Motorways onto PC to huge success. Released on July 20th onto Steam, the largest PC gaming storefront in the world, Mini Motorways debuted at the incredible #1 spot in the top sellers chart, and has since remained in the top 10 chart all week while accumulating an unbelievable 95% “overwhelmingly positive” customer review score. Additionally, Mini Motorways has been met with stunning critical reviews, with popular gaming site Eurogamer labelling it an “Essential” and its reviewer calling it “one of the best games I've ever played”, Rock Paper Shotgun branding it a “Bestest Best” and “one diversion you won't want to miss”, and Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett saying he is “in love with this game” and that it is “draped in the most chill visuals and interface imaginable”. The simultaneous release of the Apple Arcade Round Trip update features new content, with a Nintendo Switch™ release arriving in Q1 of 2022.

Mini Motorways is a minimalist strategy simulation game about designing the roads of cities around the world, challenging players to keep up with the demands of their growing population. Take a trip to eleven procedurally generated maps inspired by iconic destinations - visit Japan’s capital, travel across the Pacific to Los Angeles, or venture to the glittering city of Dubai. Draw roads for commuters and watch as each city becomes a beautiful and bustling metropolis. Place a variety of upgrades like motorways, tunnels, roundabouts, and bridges to meet commuter demands, connecting residents to their destinations.

Mini Motorways builds upon the framework of Mini Metro, which sold more than five million units before taking a place in Apple Arcade’s App Store Greats collection. Balancing the dynamic audio design of Disasterpeace with elegant and colourful aesthetics, Mini Motorways creates an instantly approachable experience enjoyable for all ages.

“We’ve been astonished by the scale of Mini Motorways’ success on Steam,” said Chantelle Cole, CEO, Dinosaur Polo Club. “It’s encouraging for independent developers that niche titles like ours can find a large and wonderfully diverse audience in mainstream marketplaces. We look forward to continuing our work on Mini Motorways and entertaining and connecting with all of our new-found fans!”

Mini Motorways is now available on Steam for Windows PC and macOS with a launch discount of 10% off the regular price of $12.39 NZD, as well as on Apple Arcade. It supports Arabic, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish languages.

For more information, please visit the Dinosaur Polo Club website, follow the studio on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or search for #MiniMotorways on social media.

Dinosaur Polo Club is an independent game development studio based in beautiful Wellington, New Zealand. Founded in 2013 by brothers Peter and Robert Curry, the studio first made waves with their award-winning and BAFTA-nominated debut Mini Metro. Created in collaboration with Disasterpeace and Jamie Churchman, Mini Metro explores relaxed and minimalist subway design.

With an inclusive and supportive culture that believes in giving back to its creative community, the studio has grown and is now home to 18 dinos as it works on new titles with relatable simplicity.

