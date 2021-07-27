Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fur Patrol - Dates Rescheduled For PET 21st Birthday Tour

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: NikNak Media

Due to COVD restrictions recently re-introduced around travel between New Zealand and Australia, Fur Patrol regrettably have postponed the PET 21st Anniversary tour.

With core Fur Patrol band member, drummer Simon Braxton, living in Melbourne and currently unable to travel to New Zealand until the travel “bubble” is back in place; the band have postponed the tour by two months.

“It’s crushing to have to postpone the tour so soon after announcing,” says Fur Patrol frontwoman, Julia Deans.

“We are so excited about these shows, and we need Simon to be part of this, so we’re pushing back a couple of months. It will be worth the wait!”

The PET 21st birthday tour - celebrating 21 years since the release of the iconic album - will see Fur Patrol play PET in its entirety.

The tour now kicks off in the South Island on Thursday November 4 at Dive in Dunedin. Fur Patrol head next to Blue Smoke in Christchurch on Friday November 5. Then it’s the North Island’s turn, with the Paisley Stage in Napier on Saturday November 6. Totara Street in Mount Maunganui is next on Thursday November 11. Auckland is on Friday November 12 at The Tuning Fork, before the tour wraps with an almighty bang at San Fran in Wellington on Saturday, November 13.

Tickets are on sale and available from www.undertheradar.co.nz or www.moshtix.co.nz (Auckland/Tuning Fork) or www.totarast.co.nz (Tauranga).

All tickets already purchased remain valid and if a refund is required, will be available for two weeks should ticket-buyers not be able to make the new dates.

In April this year, Fur Patrol released the 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue of PET - their much-loved debut album, which spawned five singles, including ‘Andrew’, ‘Holy’, the chart-topping ‘Lydia’ and previously "hidden" track 'Bottles & Jars'. Buy the vinyl here.

Hailed as one of the most beloved bands to emerge from NZ’s rock/pop scene in the late 90s/early 2000s, Fur Patrol made their mark in 1998 with their EP, STARLIFTER. But it was PET and its hit songs like ‘Lydia’ (the most played song on NZ radio in 2000) that really propelled them into the limelight. The band followed PET up with COLLIDER in 2003, THE LONG DISTANCE RUNNER EP in 2007 and LOCAL KID in 2008. Don’t miss the chance to hear PET in its entirety, live, now this November!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NikNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 