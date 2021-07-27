Fur Patrol - Dates Rescheduled For PET 21st Birthday Tour

Due to COVD restrictions recently re-introduced around travel between New Zealand and Australia, Fur Patrol regrettably have postponed the PET 21st Anniversary tour.

With core Fur Patrol band member, drummer Simon Braxton, living in Melbourne and currently unable to travel to New Zealand until the travel “bubble” is back in place; the band have postponed the tour by two months.

“It’s crushing to have to postpone the tour so soon after announcing,” says Fur Patrol frontwoman, Julia Deans.

“We are so excited about these shows, and we need Simon to be part of this, so we’re pushing back a couple of months. It will be worth the wait!”

The PET 21st birthday tour - celebrating 21 years since the release of the iconic album - will see Fur Patrol play PET in its entirety.

The tour now kicks off in the South Island on Thursday November 4 at Dive in Dunedin. Fur Patrol head next to Blue Smoke in Christchurch on Friday November 5. Then it’s the North Island’s turn, with the Paisley Stage in Napier on Saturday November 6. Totara Street in Mount Maunganui is next on Thursday November 11. Auckland is on Friday November 12 at The Tuning Fork, before the tour wraps with an almighty bang at San Fran in Wellington on Saturday, November 13.

Tickets are on sale and available from www.undertheradar.co.nz or www.moshtix.co.nz (Auckland/Tuning Fork) or www.totarast.co.nz (Tauranga).

All tickets already purchased remain valid and if a refund is required, will be available for two weeks should ticket-buyers not be able to make the new dates.

In April this year, Fur Patrol released the 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue of PET - their much-loved debut album, which spawned five singles, including ‘Andrew’, ‘Holy’, the chart-topping ‘Lydia’ and previously "hidden" track 'Bottles & Jars'. Buy the vinyl here.

Hailed as one of the most beloved bands to emerge from NZ’s rock/pop scene in the late 90s/early 2000s, Fur Patrol made their mark in 1998 with their EP, STARLIFTER. But it was PET and its hit songs like ‘Lydia’ (the most played song on NZ radio in 2000) that really propelled them into the limelight. The band followed PET up with COLLIDER in 2003, THE LONG DISTANCE RUNNER EP in 2007 and LOCAL KID in 2008. Don’t miss the chance to hear PET in its entirety, live, now this November!

