Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

5 Minutes Of Fame Final – Thursday 29 July At 9 Pm On Māori Television!

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 8:49 am
Press Release: Maori TV

The final episode of 5 MINUTES OF FAME sees the last 8 artists and groups competing in a two hour special on Thursday, 28 July from 9 PM on Māori Television - or catch it one hour earlier at 8 PM on the Māori+ app!

The finals will see all four categories - rangatahi, tāne, wāhine and rōpū - compete to find the winners from each group.

Then those winners will face off against each other for a spot in the grand final sing-off where the supreme winner will be crowned.

Rangatahi/teen category:

Jaya Rees (Ngāti Huia) 11, from Auckland singing ‘Who’s Loving You’ by Jackson 5 goes head to head against Tui-Eilish Tahere-Katene from the Kāpiti Coast singing ‘I’m So Excited’ by The Pointer Sisters.

Adult Male:

Perēri King from Napier singing ‘Never Too Much’ by Luther Vandross goes up against Jayke ‘the Blind Assassin’ Hopa from Putāruru singing ‘Man in the Mirror’ by Michael Jackson.

Adult Female:

Amy Maynard, 33, from Hamilton singing ‘When We Were Young’ by Adele goes up against Mahinarangi Lawrence from Hawkes Bay singing ‘So Amazing’ by Luther Vandross.

Groups:

The Lei Lows from Gisborne singing ‘Man in the Mirror’ by Michael Jackson go up against the Amazing Graces from Gisborne singing ‘Marvin Gaye’ by Charlie Puth.

The category winners and overall title winner will share a prize pool of $15,000.

Hosted by Turanga Merito with judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo, the series is unique as two vocalists compete against each other in one of four categories per episode – teen, female, male and group.

“It’s really, really tough having to choose only one of the two in each category,” concedes singer-songwriter and vocal coach Bella (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga).

“The amount of talent out there is amazing so to have two contestants go up against each other – with us having to say who goes through on the spot – is nerve-wracking to say the least.”

That’s another unique point of difference of 5 MINUTES OF FAME – the one-on-one mentorship that each act receives on stage with full production, lights, cameras and band before the heats are filmed. “I'd like to think I bring some knowledge around singing, performance and delivery,” says Bella. “So I help contestants bring out their best in terms of their stance, controlling their breathing, placement of notes and vowel shapes …

“It’s incredible to have someone go from singing in the back line of their school choir to being on stage with the full ‘she-bang’! But our quick-fire way of doing things is, I think, far less painful for the contestants and keeps the fun in the whole experience, albeit with a side of nerves.”

Coming up on 5 MINUTES OF FAME:

· GRAND FINAL – Thursday 29 July 2021 at 9 PM.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 