Magic Name Mary-jane Araroa As New Coach For 2022 ANZ Premiership

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Experienced coach Mary-Jane Araroa will guide the Splice Construction Magic into the 2022 ANZ Premiership after being confirmed for the head coach role for two years.

The Magic have announced Araroa to take over from Amigene Metcalfe who has ended her three-year tenure in the top job.

Backed by a resume which includes roles as head coach for the New Zealand Secondary Schools team, New Zealand’s Silver Ferns Fast5 assistant coach and head coach of Waikato-BOP’s National Netball League team in 2018 and 2020, Araroa will step up from the assistant coach position with the Magic to guide the team next year.

Araroa is no stranger to a head coach role having guided the former Northern Force franchise in the old domestic league in 1998 and taking Bay of Plenty to the top of the second division (2011) and third in division one (2012) of the national championships.

As a player, she gained representative honours for Auckland, North Harbour and the Northern Force before going on to represent New Zealand A in 1994 and the Silver Ferns squad from 1996-1997.

She then moved into a coaching career which has been highlighted by her work with the next generation of elite netballers having guided the national Secondary Schools team, either as head or assistant coach, from 2015-2018.

Araroa, who has worked with Metcalfe as the assistant coach since 2019, said she was excited to take the next step with the Magic team.

“This region is special to me and I’m really looking forward to continue the work with the Magic going into the 2022 ANZ Premiership,” she said.

“Over the past three years I have seen the growth from many of our athletes and I’m excited about how the Magic can move forward and what this opportunity brings.”

Magic General Manager Gary Dawson said they were delighted to have secured the services of Araroa who brought plenty of netball nous to the role.

“Mary-Jane brings a strong coaching pedigree to the Magic and has made her mark with a number of coaching positions. She will now be able to build on that success here,” he said.

“She comes from our region and has an in-depth knowledge of players, a strong technical and tactical knowledge of the game and just an all-round passion to see the Magic perform.

“That drive will be important as we look to re-build after a challenging season and we’re excited about what Mary-Jane brings to the head coach position.”
 

