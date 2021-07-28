One Movie Marathon To Rule Them All

Lord of the Rings fans have the opportunity to pull an all-nighter at the Hermitage Hotel in Aoraki/Mount Cook for a Lord of the Rings trilogy movie marathon on Friday 24 September.

The hotel’s in-house cinema can seat 144 guests and will play all three movies in the Lord of the Rings trilogy back-to-back from 7.30pm.

General Manager Simon Douthett says it’s an opportunity for those Tolkien fans to enjoy one movie marathon that rules them all.

“Aoraki/Mount Cook and Lake Pukaki were featured as locations in both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, so we’re inviting fans to come explore Middle Earth for the weekend.

“After the movie marathon, guests can enjoy some shut eye in one of our lodge rooms and then get out to explore some of the filming locations or beautiful walks in the National Park.”

The movie marathon package is $175 and includes a buffet dinner prior to the screening, ticket to the movie marathon, buffet breakfast the next morning, and access to a private lodge room until 1pm on Saturday 25th to get some rest. Those looking to make a full weekend out of it can upgrade to spend Saturday night there with room rates starting from $212.

For more information or to book the package visit www.hermitage.co.nz/packages/

