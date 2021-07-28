Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

One Movie Marathon To Rule Them All

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: Hermitage Hotel

Lord of the Rings fans have the opportunity to pull an all-nighter at the Hermitage Hotel in Aoraki/Mount Cook for a Lord of the Rings trilogy movie marathon on Friday 24 September.

The hotel’s in-house cinema can seat 144 guests and will play all three movies in the Lord of the Rings trilogy back-to-back from 7.30pm.

General Manager Simon Douthett says it’s an opportunity for those Tolkien fans to enjoy one movie marathon that rules them all.

“Aoraki/Mount Cook and Lake Pukaki were featured as locations in both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, so we’re inviting fans to come explore Middle Earth for the weekend.

“After the movie marathon, guests can enjoy some shut eye in one of our lodge rooms and then get out to explore some of the filming locations or beautiful walks in the National Park.”

The movie marathon package is $175 and includes a buffet dinner prior to the screening, ticket to the movie marathon, buffet breakfast the next morning, and access to a private lodge room until 1pm on Saturday 25th to get some rest. Those looking to make a full weekend out of it can upgrade to spend Saturday night there with room rates starting from $212.

For more information or to book the package visit www.hermitage.co.nz/packages/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hermitage Hotel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 