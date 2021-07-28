9 Workshops. 6 Awesome Tutors. 4 Guest Speakers. 3 Coffee Breaks. 1 Special Panel Discussion: Writefest 2021

Announcing the inaugural WRITEFEST- a craft-focused writing event for established and aspiring writers. 2021 will be the first outing of this new initiative, which offers writers of all experience levels a chance to hear from writing professionals on a range of topics, coming to Ponsonby’s St. Columba Centre on 14 August.

Wondering how to write intimate scenes? Aching to start that memoir you’ve been talking about forever? Want to start your self publishing journey? Or maybe smashing procrastination is at the top of your list?

Then WRITEFEST 2021 has something for you. This jam-packed one day event includes a range of workshops from a stellar lineup of award-winning tutors - including celebrated children’s and lifestyle author Janice Marriott, two-time Bram Stoker Award winner Lee Murray, renowned novelist Kristin McKenzie and winner of the 2018 Michael Gifkins Prize Ruby Porter.

WRITEFEST is designed so participants can choose their own adventure. The programme offers a range of workshops covering topics such as short story writing, self editing, plot planning, creative writing and more! Participants can register for workshops that appeal to them, and have the option of attending workshops for the whole day, the morning or afternoon, or even just popping in for a few sessions.

Organisers Kathryn Burnett & Jonathan Zsofi of Beginner's Guide Writing Workshops say they put together a schedule that would appeal to both newer writers looking to dip their toes into the world of creative writing as well as more experienced writers wanting to upskill. “We're offering workshops for both new and more experienced writers because we thought it was important to create an event that any writer could join in no matter what their level of experience.” says Burnett.

Burnett & Zsofi also thought it was important to include discussions that focused on the emotional ups and downs that come with being a writer - cue the end of day panel on "Surviving the Writer Rollercoaster" with Lee Murray and hilarious guest panellists Michele A'Court and Te Radar.

Burnett says the inspiration for WRITEFEST came from time spent at the Wanaka Autumn Art School in April of 2021, where she was one of their selected guest tutors: “It was so stimulating hanging out with a bunch of other creative tutors who were all experts in different fields - participants loved it and it struck me that something similar specifically for writers would be fantastic, inspiring and fun.”

In addition to the range of upskilling opportunities, a big part of the day is a chance to spend time with fellow writers and observe the time-honoured tradition of drinking lots of coffee.

WRITEFEST offers a chance to pick a path as they dive deep into the world of writing craft with guidance and great company. Read more about WRITEFEST 2021

WRITEFEST 2021 Saturday 14 August

St, Columba Centre

40 Vermont Street, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011 Registrations:

Single workshop ticket - $75*

Half day ticket - $175*

All day ticket - $295*

*booking fees apply For more information, check out Beginner's Guide Writing Workshops website, or for further enquiries Jonathan Zsofi on hello@bgww.co.nz

