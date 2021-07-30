Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kings Of Leon Announce A Second & Final Auckland Show For 2022

Friday, 30 July 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: TEG Dainty

 

SPARK ARENA – TUESDAY 22 MARCH 2022

TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY 6 AUGUST 2021 AT 10:00AM

Due to exceptional demand, Kings of Leon are delighted to announce a second & final Auckland show, scheduled for Spark Arena on Tuesday 22nd March, joining the already announced and sold out Wednesday 23 March show. Performing to their New Zealand fans for the first time in over 12 years, the set will include songs from all 8 of their albums.

KINGS OF LEON NEW ZEALAND 2022

NEW SHOW - TUESDAY 22 MARCH, AUCKLAND, SPARK ARENA

SOLD OUT - WEDNESDAY 23 MARCH, AUCKLAND, SPARK ARENA

www.ticketmaster.co.nz

After honing their craft for 20 years, the 4x Grammy Award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified Tennessee rockers have sold over 20 million albums, and nearly 40 million singles worldwide to date, cementing their position as one of the world’s top rock acts.

Don’t miss this second chance to catch Kings of Leon LIVE!

TICKETING INFORMATION

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE FOR SECOND & FINAL NZ SHOW FROM

> FRIDAY 6 AUGUST 2021 AT 10AM > TICKETMASTER

Visit www.tegdainty.com

IMPORTANT MESSAGE

DO NOT BUY FROM UNAUTHORISED RESALE SCALPER WEBSITES. YOU RISK BUYING INVALID OR FRAUDULENT TICKETS

For more information visit: www.tegdainty.com OR Kings of Leon (whenyouseeyourself.com)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TEG Dainty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 