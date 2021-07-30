Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Massive Company Return With Work Exploring The Importance Of Family

Friday, 30 July 2021, 12:00 pm
Massive Company presents
HALF OF THE SKY
Written by Lennie James, in collaboration with Massive Company


 

After a hugely successful season in 2019, Massive Company return with Half of the Sky, a heart-warming and tender tale of three sisters and of whānau dynamics. Performed by an impressive cast, this show was written by BAFTA award winning actor and playwright Lennie James, best known for his work on hit TV show Fear The Walking Dead, Save Me and Save Me Too. This poignant production will play at Q Theatre’s Loft 7 - 11 September and at Whangārei’s ONEONESIX 15 - 18 September, as part of Massive Company’s 30th year celebrations.

Returning to their roles from the premiere season is long-time Massive collaborator Kura Forrester (Shortland Street, Golden Boy), Max Palamo (The Sons of Charlie Paora, Super City II), and Pat Tafa (The Wholehearted, Westside). Alongside them is Trae Te Wiki (Second Unit: What We Do in the Shadows and Hine Kihāwai) and Massive newcomer Roimata Fox (Waru, The Pā Boys), all under the helm of Massive Company’s Artistic Director Sam Scott as Director in a production which promises to move, charm and delight audiences.

“Distinctly unique to New Zealand and refreshingly funny” - NZ Herald

The Rose sisters journey home for a weekend of birthday celebrations beside their awa. Ny, Rua and Rika find themselves caught in a whirlwind of realisations, as incomplete truths become whole, and the ties that bind their whānau together are tested. A weekend of pitching tents riverside, sharing snacks, hilarious dancing and reminiscing becomes embroiled with lies, loss, and old and new love as the sisters face the inescapable truths of the past and work out what is most important to them.

Half of the Sky brilliantly weaves together themes of loss and the importance of familial love, juxtaposing poignant moments of humour with the moving themes of this story to examine what makes us human. Relatable and resonant, the story explores both love and tension in a perfectly balanced drama, allowing the talented cast to shine in roles that are gritty and complex.

“Half of the Sky is Lennie at his best and I am lucky enough to work with his brilliant script and these stunning actors, what a joy! This show hits you in all the right places. I loved that in our last season the audience would be actively murmuring their thoughts and feelings alongside the actors, they were so compelled by the thoughts being expressed”, says Sam Scott.

This work is Lennie James’ third collaboration with Massive Company, following The Sons of Charlie Paora (2004) & Havoc in the Garden (2011). Half of the Sky, which was developed in collaboration with members of the Massive ensemble in 2018 to tell this uniquely New Zealand story, is a triumphant example of the spirit of collaboration that is woven through Massive’s three decades as a company.

“A play that makes us think about our priorities and life choices” - Theatrescenes


With design from Paul McLaney, Jane Hakaraia & Daniel Williams, Half of the Sky is a tale about whānau, and the secrets that can dwell within them, told with heart and humour by Massive Company.

HALF OF THE SKY

plays

Auckland: 7 - 11 September, Loft, Q Theatre

Whangārei: 15 - 18 September, ONEONESIX

Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

