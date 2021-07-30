Ngā Tohu O Matariki O Te Tau 2021 – On Māori Television!

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Friday, 30 July 2021, 6:40 pm
The best of te ao Māori will be recognised and celebrated when the fifth Matariki Awards – Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te Tau 2021 – screens on Māori Television at 8.30 PM on Sunday 1 August 2021 as well as being simulcast on MĀORI+ and www.maoritelevision.com.

Matariki is a celebration of culture, language and people so it is fitting that Māori Television, in partnership with Te Puni Kōkiri, plays its part in promoting the unique contributions made by the recipients of these awards.

Past recipients have included Professor Rawinia Higgins, Pania Papa, Taika Waititi, Mike King, Cliff Curtis, Paraone Gloyne and Ahorangi Derek Lardelli.

This year, there are nine categories equating to each of the stars of Matariki with one of the recipients being named the Supreme Winner.

The categories and sponsors are:

· Hiwaiterangi: Award for Young Achiever – Te Kura

· Tipuānuku: Award for Educatio – Te Ahu o te Reo Māori

· Waitī: Award for Health and Science – Māori Television

· Ururangi: Award for Sport - ACC

· Waitā: Award for Business and Innovation – Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

· Waipunarangi: Award for Te Reo and Tikanga – Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

· Matariki: Award for Community

· Tipuārangi: Award for Arts and Entertainment – Toi Māori

· Te Huihuinga o Matariki – Award for Lifetime Achievement Te Puni Kōkiri

