5 Minutes Of Fame Grand Final Winner – On Māori Television!

Saturday, 31 July 2021, 5:17 am
Press Release: Maori Television

30 HŌNGONGOI / JULY 2021

 Perēri King

After 12 weeks and 46 acts, Māori Television congratulates Perēri King from Hawke’s Bay on his winning of the inaugural 5 Minutes of Fame competition last night on Māori Television and now available on Māori+ and on demand.

Asked if there was anyone who he’d like to give a shout out to, Perēri thanked his whānau.

“My family, I thank you all,” he said.

On his Facebook page Perēri told his nearly 12,000 followers: “I didn't want to do the whole competition thing...I thought it was a one-off gig for Måori TV - typical me - never read the brief lol. Now, I am here, competing. And it feels like the community - Maraenui, Flaxmere, Nuhaka, Tangoio, Te Haroto - is with me...and for that, I acknowledge the communities that hold me up.”

Hailing from the Hawke's Bay, Perēri melted hearts with his Luther Vandross, got his rasta on covering "No Woman No Cry" and in the grand final was joined by the other finalist, Amy Maynard, along with all of the 5 Minutes of Fame whānau to sing Tōrea.

The final episode of 5 MINUTES OF FAME saw eight contestants competing head-to-head before the top four – a teen, a female, a male and a group – faced off in song to win the overall title.

The winners were:

Rangitahi/teen category:

Jaya Rees (Ngāti Huia) 11, from Auckland sang ‘Who’s Loving You’ by Jackson 5.

Adult Male:

Perēri King from Napier sang ‘Never Too Much’ by Luther Vandross.

Adult Female:

Amy Maynard from Hamilton sang ‘When We Were Young’ by Adele.

Groups:

Amazing Graces from Gisborne sang ‘Marvin Gaye’ by Charlie Puth.

The category winners and overall title winner share a prize pool of $15,000.

In the Grand Final Perēri King faced off against Amy Maynard. They then sang Tōrea as a duet, before the judges made their final decision.

Pēreri King works at Te Aratika Academy - the first Partnership School for boys in Hawkes Bay. He studied Acting at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School 2011 and lives in Napier.

