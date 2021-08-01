Final Celebrity Treasure Island Castaways Revealed

The final five castaways joining TVNZ 2’s Celebrity Treasure Island have been announced, with Art Green, Edna Swart, Huriana Manuel, Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck and Richie Barnett joining the impressive roster of celebrities taking part in this year’s show.

TV host and former Bachelor star, Art Green is no stranger to reality television. With a passion for health and fitness (and a love of an ice bath), Art will be a dominant force on the island and is ready to get stuck in and support his charity, Surf Lifesaving NZ.

Entrepreneur, influencer and former BossBabe, Edna Swart is in it to win it! Edna is supporting a charity close to her heart, Stroke Foundation NZ, as her mother tragically passed away from a stroke.

Huriana Manuel, former Black Fern and 7s captain, loves a challenge and is excited about competing for her chosen charity, Starship.

Former Warrior and entertainer Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck is ready to get down to business for his charity, Le Va. He’s also relished the opportunity to pre-load for the show by eating McDonald’s every night in the lead up to the competition.

Richie Barnett, a juggernaut in the world of rugby league and former captain, has everything to play for while supporting his own charity, the Sports Implementation Foundation.

The addition of the final five brings the total celeb count in this new season of Celebrity Treasure Island to 21! The full line-up of talented treasure hunters are:

Angela Bloomfield, Anna Simcic, Art Green, Brynley Stent, Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford, Candy Lane, Casey Frank, Chris Parker, Edna Swart, Huriana Manuel, Jess Tyson, JJ Fong, Joe Daymond, Joe Naufahu, Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck, Kim Crossman, Lana Searle, Lance Savali, Richie Barnett, Tammy Davis and Tegan Yorwarth.

Who will follow in the footsteps of Sam Wallace and join the elite ranks of Celebrity Treasure Island winners? One thing is for sure, there’ll be plenty of highs and lows, laughter and scheming, when the ultimate treasure hunt returns to our screens this September.

Celebrity Treasure Island will premiere on TVNZ 2 this September.

