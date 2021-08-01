Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Good Oil Tactix Defeated Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 54-49 In Invercargill

Sunday, 1 August 2021, 7:13 pm
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

Winning the possession battle paved the way for The Good Oil Tactix to emerge 54-49 winners over a gallant Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in a pulsating Elimination Final in Invercargill on Sunday.

Beaten finalists last year, the Tactix will meet the Northern Mystics in the 2021 Grand Final in Auckland next Sunday.

Holding a handy 11-goal lead at halftime, the Tactix were well-positioned to further press their credentials but the youthful new-look Steel, who have impressed with their attitude and ability to deliver the unexpected, rose to the occasion in the second 30 minutes.

Undone by a poor second quarter, the Steel went on to win a battling second half, closing to within four on a couple of occasions to show their growth and character in the battle of the south, but were left unable to make the vital breakthrough.

Led by their defence end, where Karen Burger and Jane Watson were at their imperious best and an attack line which managed to get the ball circle-bound with more regularity put the visitors in the box seat, the Steel ultimately being undone by an unproductive second quarter.

With the vibrant atmosphere befitting the status of the match, the teams delivered an action-packed opening stanza.

The early statement was a heavy defensive presence employed by both teams, the play-making skills and high work rate of goal attack Tiana Metuarau helping the Steel find more flow on attack to hold the slightest of edges.

Finding their own sense of timing with a smoother transition into lofty shooter Ellie Bird, the Tactix cranked up the intensity to win the first quarter spoils when taking a 15-13 lead into the first break.

Led by the heady and intimidating presence of in-circle defenders Watson and Burger, the Tactix stamped their class in a powerful second quarter surge.

With Kimiora Poi and Charlotte Elley lifting their intensity, the Tactix almost left the Steel’s attacking raids at a standstill and with no safe passage through to goal. Turnovers came thick and fast for the visitors with the expert feeding of Samon Nathan delivering a bounty of ball into Bird’s hands.

A run of eight unanswered goals pushed the rampaging Tactix into a position of control while the Steel were restricted to just five goals during the second 15 minutes. Enjoying 35 shots at goal compared to the Steel’s 21 resulted in a defining 29-18 lead for the Tactix heading to the changing sheds at halftime.

In a deep hole and looking to repair some of the damage, the Steel put in a concerted effort during the third stanza. Despite the ever-present attention of Burger, who was a standout throughout, and Watson, the home side showed more impetus on attack.

With Shannon Saunders spearheading a quicker passing game on attack, the Steel had more opportunities under the hoop but at the other end, Bird’s consistency remained steady as a rock in helping the Tactix keep their noses in front.

Both teams produced some exhilarating phases of play and while the Steel won the quarter narrowly, there was still a mountain to climb when they trailed 41-32 at the last turn.

Official Result and Stats:

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel:

49

The Good Oil Tactix:

54

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Steel:

George Fisher 39/41 (95%)

Tiana Metuarau 10/13 (77%)

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Ellie Bird 39/41 (95%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 15/20 (75%)

MVP:

Samon Nathan (Tactix)

